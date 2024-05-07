Angelina Bakery’s new location at Grand Central opens tomorrow, featuring a series of promotions and giveaways
EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina Bakery celebrates the Grand Opening of its new location at Lexington Ave on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024. This location is conveniently located right outside Grand Central station at the cross street of Lexington and E 45th.
As one of the top rated bakeries in NYC, Angelina Bakery will be expanding exponentially this year with new locations slated to open around New York City including Nomad, the Upper East Side, a second location in Times Square, and in New Jersey. Angelina Bakery is also looking to expand not only nationwide, but worldwide in the near future.
For the Grand Opening, Angelina Bakery will be running a collection of promotions such as:
● The first 88 customers to purchase a box of ANY 4 pastries and will receive a free Angelina Bakery tumbler with coffee. This tumbler can be brought back to the store for unlimited free refills of drip coffee until May 31st
● Free drip coffee with purchase coupon card (valid until May 31st, 2024)
● 10% off for MTA/LIRR/ METRO NORTH commuters with proof of ticket for the first 30 days of
opening
● On-going 50% off for NYPD and FDNY
The bakery will launch its newest menu item, “The Floissant”, during the Grand Opening.. “Floissant” is a flat croissant made by flattening their famous croissants, creating a crunchy crust and chewy inside. It will come in variety of flavors. The first 50 customers will receive a complimentary “Floissant” with any purchase.
In addition to serving the high-quality pastries and savory items, Angelina Bakery is suited to please New York’s caffeine needs. Owner Tony Park, who was born and raised in Palermo, Sicily, has officially partnered with the Sicilian coffee brand Miscela D’oro and leading Italian espresso machine company Cimbali Group, to bring the deliciously authentic taste of Italian coffee to New York.
Join Angelina Bakery at their Grand Central location at 450 Lexington Ave, right next to the US post office. This new location, open 7 days a week from 7am to 7pm.
Cristina Lenoci
As one of the top rated bakeries in NYC, Angelina Bakery will be expanding exponentially this year with new locations slated to open around New York City including Nomad, the Upper East Side, a second location in Times Square, and in New Jersey. Angelina Bakery is also looking to expand not only nationwide, but worldwide in the near future.
For the Grand Opening, Angelina Bakery will be running a collection of promotions such as:
● The first 88 customers to purchase a box of ANY 4 pastries and will receive a free Angelina Bakery tumbler with coffee. This tumbler can be brought back to the store for unlimited free refills of drip coffee until May 31st
● Free drip coffee with purchase coupon card (valid until May 31st, 2024)
● 10% off for MTA/LIRR/ METRO NORTH commuters with proof of ticket for the first 30 days of
opening
● On-going 50% off for NYPD and FDNY
The bakery will launch its newest menu item, “The Floissant”, during the Grand Opening.. “Floissant” is a flat croissant made by flattening their famous croissants, creating a crunchy crust and chewy inside. It will come in variety of flavors. The first 50 customers will receive a complimentary “Floissant” with any purchase.
In addition to serving the high-quality pastries and savory items, Angelina Bakery is suited to please New York’s caffeine needs. Owner Tony Park, who was born and raised in Palermo, Sicily, has officially partnered with the Sicilian coffee brand Miscela D’oro and leading Italian espresso machine company Cimbali Group, to bring the deliciously authentic taste of Italian coffee to New York.
Join Angelina Bakery at their Grand Central location at 450 Lexington Ave, right next to the US post office. This new location, open 7 days a week from 7am to 7pm.
Cristina Lenoci
Barabino & Partners USA
+1 201-956-9591
email us here