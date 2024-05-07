Drinking Water Week 2024

The Delaware Public Service Commission joins communities across North America in celebrating Drinking Water Week, an annual observance led by the American Water Works Association. Taking place May 5- 11 this year, Drinking Water Week serves to highlight the importance of safe drinking water and recognize the tireless efforts of local water professionals who ensure its availability. This year’s observance coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).



Passed in 1974, the SDWA set strong water quality standards for the nation’s drinking water and established a regulatory framework to safeguard the public health and safety of U.S. citizens The Delaware Public Service Commission recognizes the act’s significant contributions to improving and protecting water quality and emphasizes the need for continued investment and scientific evaluation to address emerging challenges.



“Drinking Water Week is the perfect time to reflect on all that safe drinking water means in our lives,” said AWWA CEO David LaFrance. “Safe, reliable drinking water is critical in many ways, including public health, economic prosperity and our high quality of life. With the Safe Drinking Water Act anniversary, we also celebrate the committed water system workers, the vigilant regulators, the researchers, the public health professionals, the environmental advocates, and everyone with a hand in fulfilling the high standards and spirit of the SDWA.”



To celebrate Drinking Water Week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools, and others throughout North America will help children and consumers of all ages understand how water is protected, cleaned, and delivered throughout their communities. Water utilities and others mark the occasion by hosting engaging events like educational fairs, contests, facility tours, interactive demonstrations and more.



About Drinking Water Week

For several decades, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in daily lives. Free materials for download and additional information about Drinking Water Week are available on the Drinking Water Week webpage.