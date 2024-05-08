Shark Tank Pioneer Kevin Harrington Partners with Michelle Poscente & Billy Glynn to Launch Side View Ventures in Dallas
Shark Tank Pioneer Kevin Harrington Partners with Michelle Poscente and Billy Glynn to Launch Side View Ventures in Dallas, TXDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Harington, one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank and inventor of the infomercial, launched Side View Ventures with Michelle Lemmons-Poscente and Billy Glynn in January. Side View Ventures is focused on building, buying, and investing in CPG companies worldwide. Side View is backed by several multibillion-dollar family offices.
The Side View team is composed of entrepreneurs, media experts, and private equity pioneers, all boasting numerous successful exits. Kevin brings a formidable track record, having commercialized over 1,000 products that collectively generated more than $6 billion in global sales. Notably, Kevin played a pivotal role in driving the success of The Celsius Energy Drink business.
Kevin notes, “I have seen many people try to develop products and go to market without having the experience we all bring to the table. Side View has a seasoned team that all have multiple exits under their belt. There is so much time and money spent hiring executives and creating relationships with manufacturers and retailers I can’t imagine that our team and resources would not be the most critical component to any CPG company looking to succeed.”
“Having worked closely with Kevin for over a decade, I've witnessed firsthand his remarkable ability to transform ideas into thriving businesses," says Michelle Lemmons-Poscente, Co-Founder of Side View Ventures. “His strategic guidance and entrepreneurial acumen are invaluable assets to our mission of driving growth and innovation in the CPG sector."
Side View Ventures provides comprehensive support spanning product development, manufacturing, logistics, sales, and capital. The company's multifaceted approach ensures that portfolio companies receive the resources and strategic direction needed to succeed in today's competitive landscape. With an extensive pipeline of opportunities Side View plans to only add three to five products and/or companies to its portfolio annually.
“Side View picks winners and winners pick us. No, baby steps. No, bunting. No, ‘if we only get 1% of the market.’ If you want to swing for the fences, we have the resources and a deep bench ready to step up to the plate,” says Co-Founder Billy Glynn.
Several of the Side View Ventures inaugural portfolio companies will be in-market and on-shelves this coming June. This includes Cypher Energy, a Latino-focused product set to disrupt the energy drink market, and PFC3 Holdings led by Mark Macdonald, a renowned fitness and nutrition expert, two-time New York Times Best Seller, and the driver of $750M+ nutritional products over the past 9 years.
Side View Ventures is a holding company specializing in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. The Side View Ventures team looks to build, buy and invest in consumer products at all stages of development and commercialization.
Side View is backed by several multibillion family offices. More info here on Side View Ventures.
