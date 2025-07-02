Submit Release
Side View Ventures Hosts Exclusive Cap Table Dinner Series, Connecting Top Founders and Investors Across the U.S.

We’re intentional about who’s at the table because that’s where the magic happens.”
— Michelle Lemmons-Poscente
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Side View Ventures, the celebrity-backed investment fund rapidly gaining national attention, is leading a curated series of private “Cap Table Dinners.” Spearheaded by the mother-daughter duo Michelle Lemmons and Alex Poscente, the series is designed to unite high-growth founders, influential creators, and capital allocators in intimate settings where real conversations lead to real capital flow.

The “Cap Table” in Austin featured a hand-selected group of top influencers, founders, and capital allocators representing hundreds of millions of dollars in venture and private equity, a company that successfully executed a moon landing, and a multi-exited founder turned author with five published books. Conversations spanned the latest breakthroughs in AI, emerging fintech software, and the boldest new startup initiatives. The most recent dinner was hosted in Midland, Texas where Side View Ventures showcased their new investment into Hero, a nonlethal self-defense weapon.

“These dinners are where trust gets built and bold ideas get the backing they need,” said Michelle Poscente, Co-Founder of Side View Ventures. “We’re intentional about who’s at the table because that’s where the magic happens.”

With deep cross-sector experience and a multigenerational lens, the Poscente duo has positioned Side View Ventures at the forefront of early-stage investment. Alex Poscente, a serial founder and creator of Ivy Insights, an app studio for influencers and artists, also hosts Your First Launch, a media platform supporting startup builders from zero to one.

“The most valuable rooms aren’t the loudest, they’re the best-curated,” said Alex Poscente. “We’re building spaces where the right mix of people leads to new companies, new capital, and momentum that lasts.”

Sponsors have varied from Goldman Sachs to the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the series is scaling fast with upcoming dinners planned in Denver, New York, and Los Angeles. Each event centers around a core theme and is strictly invitation-only, curated to maximize signal and momentum among the participants.

To request an invitation or explore partnership opportunities, please visit the contact page at Side View Ventures.

