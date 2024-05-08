FedUp Foods Embarks on New Chapter of Growth, Expanding to Wilmington, NC
FedUp Foods, the largest private label fermented beverage manufacturer in NA, unveils expansion to Wilmington, NC.UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FedUp Foods, the largest private label fermented beverage manufacturer in North America, announces their expansion into a state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in Wilmington, NC, making this their third facility on the east coast.
Currently servicing the top private label programs in North America, this strategic move positions the company for unprecedented growth and underscores their dedication to leading the industry in fermented functional beverages.
Founded in 2008 by Jeannine Buscher and Sarah Mullins, FedUp Foods has transcended its origins of home-brewing kombucha in 5-gallon jars to become an industry pioneer, creating health-conscious beverages such as Kombucha, Prebiotic and Probiotic Sodas, Tepache, and functional Cold Brew Coffee. As a Benefit Corporation, FedUp Foods embraces a higher standard of accountability, holding themselves to a set of environmental and social impact standards. From developing a proprietary scalable fermentation brewing process, to actively investing in the regeneration of our planet, and creating access to better-for-you-beverages, they prioritize decisions that center people, the planet and the prosperity of others.
David Gray, CEO of FedUp Foods, emphasizes the company’s commitment to innovation, growth, and staying true to their values, stating, “In light of the evolving landscape within the food and beverage industry, particularly with grocers increasingly investing in private label offerings, we, as industry leaders, are committed partners in meeting the rising demand for high-quality, good-for-you beverages at an accessible price point, while also contributing positively to the communities and environment that make our business possible. We wouldn't be where we are today without the commitment of our entire team, and we're excited to grow and carry our mission forward in this next phase of our journey with the city of Wilmington."
Choosing Wilmington was a carefully considered decision, driven by its strategic location that provides access to sea and rail, its appetite for growth and its vibrant community. The warm welcome from the Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Business Development, and the community further solidified their belief in the city's potential.
"Wilmington is emerging as an irresistible destination for businesses seeking growth and prosperity. Over the last decade, significant investments in infrastructure have transformed Wilmington into a dynamic economic powerhouse, poised to accommodate the needs of thriving enterprises like FedUp Foods. I’m proud to welcome FedUp Foods' expansion into our city, leveraging our strategic advantages and reinforcing Wilmington's status as a premier business destination.” States Natalie English, president and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah Mullins, Co-Founder and VP for People & Purpose, expresses "As we extend our roots into Wilmington, NC, our aim is to offer job advancement and opportunities for the local workforce, contributing to the economic well-being of the area, as we have successfully done in the Asheville area over the past 15 years. We are proud to offer a supportive environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally – a place where you are empowered and your contributions are welcomed and valued."
“I’m proud to welcome FedUp Foods to Wilmington as home to its exciting next phase of expansion for its growing business. Wilmington has worked hard to position itself as an ideal place to grow a business. Employers value our investments in workforce and infrastructure development, and employees enjoy our high quality of life. It’s a recipe for economic success that is paying off and I look forward to the FedUp Foods team being part of that success story,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.
FedUp Foods is proud to remain independently owned, which allows them to maintain greater control over their operations and finances. The excitement surrounding this expansion lies in the diversity of product offerings, capabilities and the growth opportunities it presents, ensuring the long-term sustainability and success of FedUp Foods for decades to come.
The company is targeting a grand opening in late summer of 2024, with plans to hire and fill positions in the coming months.
About AKM LLC:
Founded in 2008, AKM LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FedUp Foods PBC, stands as one of the nation's early producers of kombucha. As one of the largest functional beverage manufacturers in America, we take pride in offering a diverse portfolio of private label organic functional beverages for top global retailers.
Jennifer Rozzelle
FedUp Foods
jenn.rozzelle@fedupfoods.co
FedUp Foods Expands to Wilmington, NC