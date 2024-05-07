Paymerang and Harris ERP Launch Innovative Partnership to Deliver Invoice and Payment Automation for Local Governments

RICHMOND, VA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a leading financial automation platform, has partnered with enterprise resource planning provider Harris ERP to provide Paymerang’s accounts payable (AP) automation tools to hundreds of local governments across the country using Harris’ CitySuite ERP.

This first-of-its-kind partnership is designed to deliver advanced invoice and payment automation solutions to local governments. This partnership empowers these governments to achieve more productivity and accuracy with limited resources while ensuring taxpayer money is safeguarded from the growing risks of fraud. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, Paymerang is committed to enhancing efficiency and security in public sector financial operations.

“We are proud to be partnering with Harris ERP,” said Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. “It’s a privilege to be able to serve their customers and provide best in class solutions for government finance professionals who need these tools to be able to operate effectively in 2024 and beyond.”

As one of the leading providers of financial automation, Paymerang’s platform will empower Harris ERP customers to maximize the benefits of their ERP system by automating the accounts payable process. This will allow government finance teams to reduce the time that has traditionally been wasted on tedious and repetitive manual AP tasks by 84%.

Kory Logan, Executive Vice President of Harris ERP, stated "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Paymerang. At Harris ERP, our primary goals have always been to add value to our customers and empower them to achieve operational efficiencies through our innovative solutions. We believe that by combining CitySuite, our robust Enterprise Resource Planning software, with Paymerang's cutting-edge Invoice and Payment Automation solution will help our customers streamline their financial processes and drive operational success.”

As financial fraud against governments and localities continues to rise, the partnership will provide customers with cutting edge technology and a team of fraud experts closely monitoring their payments and data to mitigate against loss and protect taxpayer dollars.

To learn more about how Paymerang serves public sector clients, please visit: https://www.paymerang.com/industries/public-sector/

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.

About Harris ERP

Harris ERP provides robust, integrated public sector software designed to meet the unique challenges of local government and utility organizations. With a deep commitment to client success, Harris ERP offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Learn more at https://www.harriserp.com/