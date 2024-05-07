Progress Wellness, LLC Awarded Stress & Wellness Expert of the Year 2024 from Acquisition International
Progress Wellness, LLC received prestigious Stress & Wellness Expert of the Year 2024 award, part of Business Excellence Awards by Acquisition InternationalUSA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress Wellness, LLC has proudly received Massachusetts's prestigious Stress & Wellness Expert of the Year 2024 award, part of the eighth annual Business Excellence Awards by Acquisition International. This recognition celebrates the company's commitment to wellness and stress management excellence.
Excellence Unveiled
Progress Wellness, LLC, under the leadership of Angela Ficken, LICSW, has achieved a significant milestone through its journey of passion and dedication. The Acquisition International judging panel and research team, known for its rigorous evaluation process, thoroughly reviewed thousands of nominations and selected Progress Wellness, LLC for the Business Excellence Awards. This recognition has been awarded for the company's innovative and committed approach to wellness, which affirms that merit, not popularity, drives their awards. The panel's decision reflects the company's unwavering focus on excellence, and this award serves as a testament to Progress Wellness, LLC's commitment to its clients and the industry as a whole.
Celebration and Recognition
The Business Excellence Awards spotlight the exceptional talent and achievements within the global business community, with this year's awards highlighting Progress Wellness, LLC's impactful contribution to stress and wellness. The official award announcement appeared on the Acquisition International website in April, offering Progress Wellness, LLC considerable exposure.
In recognition of its outstanding work, Angela Ficken and her team are set to be featured in the prestigious Business Excellence Awards 2024 magazine. This highly acclaimed publication has a readership of over 85,000 and is widely available online, making it an excellent platform for showcasing the accomplishments of Progress Wellness, LLC. This opportunity will help to raise the organization's profile and highlight its remarkable achievements to a diverse and extensive audience, further solidifying its position as a leader in the field.
Angela Ficken, Founder of Progress Wellness, LLC, Shares Her Excitement
"We are thrilled to accept the Stress & Wellness Expert of the Year 2024 award for Massachusetts. This honor reflects our team's relentless effort, dedication, and the innovative strategies we apply to promote wellness and manage stress. We at Progress Wellness, LLC are deeply committed to improving our clients' quality of care. We are grateful for the recognition we have received from Acquisition International and for the trust and support of our clients."
About Progress Wellness, LLC
Headquartered in Boston, MA, Progress Wellness, LLC is a leading company with a strong foothold in the mental health and wellness industries. The organization provides exceptional care solutions tailored to each client's needs. It promotes holistic well-being and stress management by employing innovative and evidence-based approaches.
The company was founded by Angela Ficken, a highly respected psychotherapist who has dedicated her career to helping people achieve optimal mental health. With her extensive knowledge and experience in the field, Angela has created a team of passionate and skilled professionals committed to providing the highest quality care possible.
At Progress Wellness, LLC, clients can expect a personalized and collaborative approach to mental health and wellness. The company offers various services, including individual therapy sessions, mental health coaching, and online workshops.
For further details about Progress Wellness, LLC and its offerings, or to arrange an interview with Angela Ficken, please contact: Kristin@MarquetMedia.co.
