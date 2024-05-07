Advancing Inclusion in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center receives Certified Autism Center™ certification from IBCCES to better support Saudi Arabia's autism community.

Being certified as a Certified Autism Center™ from IBCCES is not just an accolade; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in autism care.” — Dr. Adel Alawfi, CEO of Al Madinah Association for Autism

MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented effort to promote accessibility and inclusion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center proudly announces its achievement of the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES awards the CAC distinction to organizations who have trained 80% or more of their public-facing workforce with autism-specific training, equipping them with the understanding and skills to better communicate and respond to autistic individuals and those who have sensory sensitivities, ensuring they are ready to provide exceptional services to the community and their families.

"Within the heart of our center lies a profound commitment to serve one of the most cherished segments of our society: autistic individuals. Their significance resonates deeply, as we strive to pave pathways for their full integration and meaningful participation in our communities,” shares Dr. Adel Alawfi, CEO of Al Madinah Association for Autism. “Being certified as a Certified Autism Center™ from IBCCES is not just an accolade; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in autism care. It signifies our dedication to providing gold-standard services and support to individuals on the spectrum and their families. With this certification, we embark on a journey of continuous growth and learning, ensuring that every individual who walks through our doors receives the highest quality of care and support.”

Founded in 2021 with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Salman and in collaboration with partners like the Ministry of Human Resources, the Royal Commission, SABIC and ARAMCO, Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center is a beacon of hope in Almadinah Almunawarah. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this expansive facility offers tailored treatment programs for up to 500 clients daily, guided by a team of over 160 specialized therapists. The center features over 75 therapy rooms, an occupational therapy gym, outdoor playground, swimming pool and zoo–all working together to foster growth in an inclusive environment.

"Achieving the CAC designation showcases Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center's steadfast commitment to creating a welcoming and encouraging environment for the autism community in the region, and we are confident and hoping that the center's certification will set a precedent for other organizations in Saudi Arabia, inspiring them to prioritize inclusivity and support for autistic individuals and their families," says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center

Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center is set to become a haven for individuals with diverse abilities. Our mission is simple yet profound: to provide unwavering support, hope, and purpose to our clients and their families. As a unique rehabilitation program tailored for individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), we work closely with academic experts to foster growth in essential areas like life skills, social interaction, and communication. Our goal is to reunite families, facilitate transitions to less restrictive settings, and empower young adults to lead more independent lives. At Prince Faisal Bin Salman Autism Center, our focus is on making a difference, one step at a time.