Spinners Pinball Arcade Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Further Enhancing Accessibility Offerings for All

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spinners Pinball Arcade, a non-profit charity arcade, proudly announces its recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Specialized training and certification provided by IBCCES has equipped the team at Spinners Pinball Arcade with the necessary resources and best practices to accommodate and assist every guest that visits the arcade, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"Spinners isn’t just an arcade; we're a community hub. As we continue to grow and evolve, our dedication to serving our diverse guests is always our highest priority. With a team that includes neurodivergent members, we back up our commitment with proper training and genuine care for all our Spinheads,” shares Cat Hodge, arcade manager.

Spinners is moving to a larger, custom-built location, where the arcade will be able to further enhance its efforts to cultivate an accessible space for everyone. In addition to creating this new inclusive space, the arcade has also introduced various inclusivity initiatives, proving its dedication to creating welcoming environments and meaningful opportunities for neurodivergent individuals and youth within our local community.

Some key initiatives since becoming a CAC and undergoing training include:

•Youth Programs: Spinners hosts "School's Out: Drop and Play" events one to two times a month, frequently selling out. These provide socialization opportunities for neurodivergent and neurotypical kids alike. Recognizing the unique needs of homeschooling families, the arcade also initiated a bi-weekly "Homeschool Social" program to further support the social development of children with different abilities and those who are not in traditional schooling. Spinners has also collaborated with the local YMCA to host an annual summer camp for the past five years.

•Community Outreach: Spinners serves as a trusted safe space for organizations like the Arc, behavioral and mental facilities and special needs departments in local educational facilities to come together, meet and offer mutual support. Spinners also frequently provides fundraiser donations and participates in events, both within the arcade and beyond. The arcade’s commitment extends further with the facilitation of monthly self-advocacy meetings for the Arc. Spinners has also hosted open house events specifically tailored for caregivers, parents, autistic individuals and others with different needs to form deeper connections within our community.

•Leagues and Tournaments: Our year-round leagues and tournaments are designed to be inclusive, welcoming individuals of all ages, skills and abilities. These events not only offer a weekly, affordable way to enjoy competitive gaming but also serve as invaluable social opportunities. Players–amateur or competitive, neurotypical or neurodivergent– connect with fellow enthusiasts, build friendships and hone their social skills in a supportive environment.

“As someone with family members on the spectrum, I know businesses, especially things like arcades, can be extremely overwhelming and overstimulating,” says Lex Luhrs, guest experience associate at Spinners. “With accommodations like dim lights, sensory rooms and our IBCCES training, I love providing a fun and exciting environment that also supports, understands and brings comfort to our customers.”

“We are proud to recertify Spinners Pinball Arcade as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This designation proves their ongoing commitment to creating a welcome and inclusive space for everyone who visits the arcade, and we commend their dedication to enhancing accessibility for all.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Spinners Pinball Arcade

At Spinners Pinball Arcade, we redefine the gaming experience by offering a unique fusion of retro arcade fun and a commitment to being an inclusive community center. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a focus on individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and diverse abilities, we provide a safe, inclusive haven where patrons of all ages can socialize, build skills, and enjoy over 100 games spanning various eras. Our dedicated team is passionate about creating a welcoming environment, fostering community connections, and constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of our patrons. Learn more about and donate to the Spinners 2.0 campaign here: www.chuffed.org/project/spinners.

Join us at Spinners, open seven days a week, where every game played contributes to our mission of making playtime accessible, enjoyable, and meaningful for everyone.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.