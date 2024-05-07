Sabeer Nelli Excited About Future Possibilities as Visa Fast Track Program Admits Zil Money

New payment capabilities will allow Zil Money to offer more services to its one million registered users.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, the CEO and founder of Zil Money, congratulated his team on becoming a Visa Fast Track member. This significant alliance marks a pivotal step for Zil Money, enhancing real-time payments and further expanding its innovative financial services. The Visa Fast Track program helps Zil Money integrate quickly with Visa's digital payment system, giving them access to Visa's global network, expertise, and technology.

Sabeer said, "Joining Visa's Fast Track program as a member marks a significant advancement for Zil Money. This partnership accelerates our capabilities in card issuance and aligns with our commitment to delivering firm and flexible financial services to businesses worldwide."

Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, offers enhanced security, flexible usage options, and various payment methods like RTP, payment links, international transactions, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments. It enables small and medium businesses to fund their payroll using credit cards, easing cash flow concerns and offering additional benefits like credit card rewards and business expense deductions.

"This is not just an expansion of our services; it's a testament to our commitment towards continuous innovation and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction," Sabeer added. "Using Visa's extensive network and firm security features, we are excited to bring new levels of benefits and convenience to our customers."