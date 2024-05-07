US Supercharge and Mobil Partner to Bring Supercharger to Fort Lauderdale
US Supercharge has announced a strategic partnership with the Mobil station located at 606 Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
It's exciting to see this project come to fruition and provide a much-needed service for EV drivers in our community.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Supercharge, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with the Mobil station located at 606 Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This partnership aims to enhance the accessibility of EV charging infrastructure in the city by installing a four Supercharger e-station at the Mobil station, catering to the growing demand for sustainable transportation options.
— Mobil Station Owner
Securing permits from the city of Fort Lauderdale and 800 amps of 480-volt three-phase power from Florida Power and Light (FPL), US Supercharge is poised to introduce the only Supercharger e-station in the main downtown area. The e-station will be conveniently situated on the south entrance of the Mobil station, between the vibrant neighborhoods of Victoria Park and Flagler Village.
"The Superchargers will be installed by July 2024, marking the culmination of a year-long effort," expressed the Mobil station owner. "It's exciting to see this project come to fruition and provide a much-needed service for EV drivers in our community."
During the construction process, the south entrance of the Mobil station may be temporarily closed for 5-7 days. Upon completion, the e-station will feature four superchargers, with two equipped with Tesla plugs and two with CCS plugs to accommodate a variety of EV models.
Jarad, an EV driver with four kids, expressed relief at the prospect of having a charging option closer to home. "Having to travel all the way west of i95 to Walmart and WaWa was inconvenient for me. I'm glad we'll finally have a more accessible option."
US Supercharge's dedication to expanding its Supercharger network is evident through its negotiations with FPL and Autel, securing subsidies and Tesla plugs to streamline the charging experience for drivers. Scott Coloney, President of US Supercharge, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "We are determined to provide innovative solutions for our hosts and operators, ensuring a seamless charging experience for all drivers."
As Tesla exits the EV charger expansion market, US Supercharge aims to fill the void and establish itself as the premier provider of EV charging solutions in America. With its relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to sustainability, US Supercharge is poised to lead the charge towards a greener future.
