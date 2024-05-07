Public Hearing Registration

PLEASE NOTE: Members of the public who wish to attend a scheduled public hearing must register no later than two (2) business days prior to the public hearing date. If you have not registered, please complete, and submit the registration form.

Guidelines:

Attendees must log into the hearing at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the hearing.

Cameras must be turned off and audio muted throughout the hearing to eliminate distractions and background noise.

If you registered to speak at the hearing, the Parole Board member will call your name during the public testimony segment of the hearing, and you will be asked to turn on your camera and audio.

Please test these instructions prior to the day of the hearing. If you have any questions regarding accessing the hearing, please call 517-335-1739 or 517-335-1736.

The Microsoft Teams app must be downloaded before proceeding with the following instructions.

Instructions for Video Access on a Laptop/Computer:

Click here

Locate the press release for the offender whose public hearing you have registered to attend.*

Click on “HERE” at the end of the first paragraph to access the Microsoft Teams Meeting

Click on “Continue on this Browser”

Click on “Join now”



Instructions for Video Access on a Cell Phone/iPad:

Click here

Locate the press release for the offender whose public hearing you have registered to attend.*

Click on “HERE” at the end of the first paragraph to access the Microsoft Teams Meeting.

Click on “Join as a Guest”.

Enter your name and click on “Join now” or “Join the Meeting”

*Press releases will appear on the Michigan Department of Corrections website approximately 2 weeks to 30 days prior to the scheduled hearing date.