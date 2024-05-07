New Range of Plus Size Jumpsuits Launched by Pretty Chic Street

Plus Size Jumpsuits from Pretty Chic Street Shop 1000's of products at prettychicstreet.com New members receive 10% off their first purchase

Online Clothing Store Pretty Chic Street Announce the Launch of their Highly Anticipated New Range of Plus Size Jumpsuits

The new designs and styles have been hand picked, and we are certain people will love them. We are so excited to bring this new range of plus size jumpsuits to our customers.” — Joel Francis - Founder of Pretty Chic Street

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pretty Chic Street today announced the launch of their new Plus Size Jumpsuits Range. The new range includes dozens of new designs hand picked by the founder of Pretty Chic Street, Joel Francis. Offering new ways for shoppers to feel comfortable, and stylish.

Features and benefits of this new range include.

• Dozens of designs to choose from

• High quality, comfortable materials

• Affordable prices, with new members receiving 10% discount

All Plus Size Jumpsuits will be available starting May 7th, with prices starting from $17.00. For more information visit the full range here.

About Pretty Chic Street

Pretty Chic Street was founded in 2024 by Joel Francis. Pretty Chic Street is an online clothing store, offering affordable, quality clothing and accessories. They have recently updated their products to include over 3000 items.

Visit the official Pretty Chic Street website for more information.