Advice to spring 2024 grads: 'Spend your time creating new things'

The largest graduating class in the history of Arizona State University celebrated their new degrees with “Pomp and Circumstance” during spring 2024 commencement ceremonies on Monday.

Of the nearly 20,700 ASU students graduating this semester, about 13,800 are undergraduates and 6,900 are graduate students.

ASU President Michael Crow addressed the crowd during Undergraduate Commencement Monday night at Mountain America Stadium. He said that ASU’s charter sets it apart from other universities.

“We don’t decide what you can learn. You decide, and we offer as many pathways to that as possible,” he said.

“We’re not an abstract institution that lives in an ivory tower barely connected to reality. We take responsibility.”

Crow told the graduates that as an eighth grader, he was forever impacted by the words of the Greek philosopher Cicero.

“He said two things that stuck with me. The first impacted me forever: ‘To live is to think.’

“The second, ‘I criticize by what I create.’

“Spend your time creating new things and spend less time criticizing.”

Walter F. Parkes received an honorary degree at the undergraduate ceremony. Parkes is a screenwriter, producer and former studio head. Parkes saw the value of storytelling in education and co-founded Dreamscape Learn, an education technology company that has partnered with ASU for extended-reality biology labs.

Kira Morgan helps creative writing graduate Riquê Duhamell get dressed before Undergraduate Commencement at Mountain America Stadium on May 6, 2024. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Journalism graduate Sara Windom takes a selfie with her mom, Kira Morgan, before Undergraduate Commencement at Mountain America Stadium. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Communications graduate Kayla Laux waves to friends and family in the stands during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Public policy in business graduate Chloe Rowles takes a photo with Sparky during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

Veteran graduates walk in the processional during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Decorated mortar boards adorn graduates during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

From left: Nursing graduate Alisha Compton, criminology graduate Ciara Scott and kinesiology graduate Ahzaé Heard take a selfie during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

ASU President Michael Crow speaks to thousands of attendees during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

ASU President Michael Crow told graduates that ASU’s charter sets it apart from other universities. “We don’t decide what you can learn. You decide, and we offer as many pathways to that as possible,” he said. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Nursing graduate Kaydee Cruz waves to the jumbotron during Undergraduate Commencement, Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Construction management graduates (from left) Sam Shapiro, Preston Oldham and Anthony Tonucci celebrate during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

Walter Parkes (center) received an honorary doctorate during Undergraduate Commencement. The screenwriter, producer and former studio head saw the value of storytelling in education and co-founded Dreamscape Learn, an education technology company that has partnered with ASU for extended-reality biology labs. Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

This spring was ASU's largest graduating class to date with about 13,800 undergraduate students receiving degrees. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

A group of graduates cheer after turning their tassels during Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

Psychology graduate Basil Ribakane celebrates at the end of Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

International student and psychology graduate Liz Schoox (left) and graphic design graduate Tya Rowitz enjoy the streamers at the end of Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

Graduates watch the fireworks at the end of Undergraduate Commencement. Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

At Monday morning’s Graduate Commencement in Desert Financial Arena, Crow alluded to the recent nationwide campus protests against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, including at ASU last month.

“It’s a particularly complicated moment to think about what kind of message might be meaningful,” he said.

He described how in 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt saw how the Nazis were taking over Germany and gave a speech saying that there are four freedoms worth fighting for: freedom of speech, freedom to worship without interference, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

Crow said that freedom of speech did not exist until the founding of the United States.

“We have expression and we have laws that can be implemented to protect people along the way. Freedom of expression and freedom of speech does not exist everywhere,” he said.

“Last assignment: Focus on those four things in everything that you do. Each of you find a way to pick all of them or one of them — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from wanting and freedom from fear — and work on those in your life.”

Megan McCaughan, president of the Graduate and Professional Student Association, told her classmates that the world needs them.

“Amid accolades and applause, we also acknowledge our entrance into a world in turmoil, a world calling urgently for the kind of transformation each of us has dedicated years of our lives to enact,” said McCaughan, who earned a PhD in molecular and cellular biology.

“Divisions deepen, environmental crises lie larger and the cries for justice and equity grow louder each day.

“So as you step forward, do so with the understanding that you are not mere witnesses to history. You are its architect.”