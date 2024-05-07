Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,009 in the last 365 days.

Advice to spring 2024 grads: 'Spend your time creating new things'

The largest graduating class in the history of Arizona State University celebrated their new degrees with “Pomp and Circumstance” during spring 2024 commencement ceremonies on Monday.

Of the nearly 20,700 ASU students graduating this semester, about 13,800 are undergraduates and 6,900 are graduate students.

ASU President Michael Crow addressed the crowd during Undergraduate Commencement Monday night at Mountain America Stadium. He said that ASU’s charter sets it apart from other universities.

“We don’t decide what you can learn. You decide, and we offer as many pathways to that as possible,” he said.

“We’re not an abstract institution that lives in an ivory tower barely connected to reality. We take responsibility.”

Crow told the graduates that as an eighth grader, he was forever impacted by the words of the Greek philosopher Cicero.

“He said two things that stuck with me. The first impacted me forever: ‘To live is to think.’

“The second, ‘I criticize by what I create.’

“Spend your time creating new things and spend less time criticizing.”

Walter F. Parkes received an honorary degree at the undergraduate ceremony. Parkes is a screenwriter, producer and former studio head. Parkes saw the value of storytelling in education and co-founded Dreamscape Learn, an education technology company that has partnered with ASU for extended-reality biology labs.

  • Woman helps graduate put on regalia before ceremony

    Kira Morgan helps creative writing graduate Riquê Duhamell get dressed before Undergraduate Commencement at Mountain America Stadium on May 6, 2024. 

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • Mom and daughter pose for photo at ASU graduation

    Journalism graduate Sara Windom takes a selfie with her mom, Kira Morgan, before Undergraduate Commencement at Mountain America Stadium.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • ASU graduate waves to family from field at commencement

    Communications graduate Kayla Laux waves to friends and family in the stands during Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • ASU graduate poses with Sparky mascot for a photo

    Public policy in business graduate Chloe Rowles takes a photo with Sparky during Undergraduate Commencement. 

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • ASU graduates wearing blue veteran stoles walk into ceremony

    Veteran graduates walk in the processional during Undergraduate Commencement. 

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • Decorated mortar board that says: Case Closed 2024

    Decorated mortar boards adorn graduates during Undergraduate Commencement. 

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • Three ASU graduates on field take a selfie

    From left: Nursing graduate Alisha Compton, criminology graduate Ciara Scott and kinesiology graduate Ahzaé Heard take a selfie during Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • View of hundreds of ASU graduates seated on football field during commencement

    ASU President Michael Crow speaks to thousands of attendees during Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • Sea of graduates watching man give speech on stage during graduation

    ASU President Michael Crow told graduates that ASU’s charter sets it apart from other universities. “We don’t decide what you can learn. You decide, and we offer as many pathways to that as possible,” he said.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • ASU graduate in cap and gown smiles and waves from crowd during convocation

    Nursing graduate Kaydee Cruz waves to the jumbotron during Undergraduate Commencement,

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • Three ASU graduates wearing maroon robes and construction hats stand and raise arms in the air during graduation

    Construction management graduates (from left) Sam Shapiro, Preston Oldham and Anthony Tonucci celebrate during Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • Five men in graduation robes on stage with man in center holding diploma

    Walter Parkes (center) received an honorary doctorate during Undergraduate Commencement. The screenwriter, producer and former studio head saw the value of storytelling in education and co-founded Dreamscape Learn, an education technology company that has partnered with ASU for extended-reality biology labs.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • A sea of graduates in maroon and gold during commencement

    This spring was ASU's largest graduating class to date with about 13,800 undergraduate students receiving degrees.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

  • ASU graduates shouting and recording ceremony on phone during commencement

    A group of graduates cheer after turning their tassels during Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Student standing and cheering amongst crowd of graduates with hands in air

    Psychology graduate Basil Ribakane celebrates at the end of Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Graduates smiling as streamers fall overhead during commencement

    International student and psychology graduate Liz Schoox (left) and graphic design graduate Tya Rowitz enjoy the streamers at the end of Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Graduates in maroon caps and gowns watch fireworks in the sky

    Graduates watch the fireworks at the end of Undergraduate Commencement.

    Photo by Samantha Chow/Arizona State University

At Monday morning’s Graduate Commencement in Desert Financial Arena, Crow alluded to the recent nationwide campus protests against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, including at ASU last month.

“It’s a particularly complicated moment to think about what kind of message might be meaningful,” he said.

He described how in 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt saw how the Nazis were taking over Germany and gave a speech saying that there are four freedoms worth fighting for: freedom of speech, freedom to worship without interference, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

Crow said that freedom of speech did not exist until the founding of the United States.

“We have expression and we have laws that can be implemented to protect people along the way. Freedom of expression and freedom of speech does not exist everywhere,” he said.

“Last assignment: Focus on those four things in everything that you do. Each of you find a way to pick all of them or one of them — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from wanting and freedom from fear — and work on those in your life.”

Megan McCaughan, president of the Graduate and Professional Student Association, told her classmates that the world needs them.

“Amid accolades and applause, we also acknowledge our entrance into a world in turmoil, a world calling urgently for the kind of transformation each of us has dedicated years of our lives to enact,” said McCaughan, who earned a PhD in molecular and cellular biology.

“Divisions deepen, environmental crises lie larger and the cries for justice and equity grow louder each day.

“So as you step forward, do so with the understanding that you are not mere witnesses to history. You are its architect.”

  • People carrying gonfalons into Graduate Commencement at ASU

    Outstanding graduates start the processional by carrying the university's gonfalons during ASU’s Graduate Commencement on Monday, May 6, at Desert Financial Arena.

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

  • Graduate wearing cap that says: The goal has been mastered

    A graduate student shows off her cap during spring 2024 Graduate Commencement held May 6 at Desert Financial Arena.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Student in black graduation robe raising fist in air and cheering

    Global management major Lance Lim celebrates during the spring 2024 Graduate Commencement ceremony.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Student in maroon graduation robe shakes hands with dean in black and gold graduation robe

    Doctorate in percussion performance graduate Danny Barsetti-Nerland shakes hands with Patrick Kenney, dean of The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, during Graduate Commencement.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Woman in maroon graduation robe holding up fake sunflower while posing for a cellphone photo

    Arina Melkozernova poses for a quick photo before receiving her PhD in comparative language and culture at ASU’s Graduate Commencement.

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

  • ASU graduate getting help adjusting her maroon cap from fellow graduate during commencement

    Grace Appiah Bohome (left), from Ghana, gets help adjusting her cap from Evern Joshua, from Zimbabwe, during ASU’s Graduate Commencement. Both students are engineering/informational technology graduates.

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

  • Graduate student helping another graduate student put on a master's hood during commencement

    Maggie Chen places a master's hood on Iridian Jaramillo (left) during Graduate Commencement on May 6. Jaramillo received a Master of Science in clinical research management from the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and Chen earned a Master of Science in nutritional science from the College of Health Solutions.

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

  • Black woman in maroon graduation gown with long dark hair holds up diploma during commencement

    Dorothy Jean Tillman II celebrates receiving her doctoral degree in behavioral health during ASU’s Graduate Commencement. Tillman is only 17 years old and earned her degree through ASU Online. Read more about her story

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

  • Large group of graduates in maroon gowns raise arms in celebration during commencement

    Master's degree students from the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College celebrate being awarded their degrees during Graduate Commencement.

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

  • Man in graduation gown smiles with other graduates surrounding him and balloons falling in the background

    Neuroscience PhD graduate Ryan Pevey is all smiles during spring 2024 Graduate Commencement.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Woman in maroon cap and gown holds two young daughters

    Online MA in English graduate Heidi Ackerman holds daughters Lucy (left), 6, and Juni, 4, following ASU’s Graduate Commencement.

    Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

You just read:

Advice to spring 2024 grads: 'Spend your time creating new things'

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more