Vault Hill Unveils 3.0: Revolutionizing Africa's Digital Landscape
Vault Hill is proud to launch Vault Hill 3.0 at the AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking update to our digital ecosystem, which is set to redefine the integration of gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and immersive social experiences. This upgrade goes beyond a simple refresh, introducing a re-engineered platform that is poised to become a central hub for digital innovation, mainly focusing on enriching the technological terrain of Africa.
A Vision for Africa's Digital Future
As a pioneer in digital innovation, Vault Hill has crafted interactive spaces where users worldwide, and especially in Africa, can engage, create, and explore within a richly immersive environment. “With Vault Hill 3.0, our focus sharpens on empowering the African community, harnessing advanced technologies to propel regional development and connect the continent to global digital trends”, says Jimi Daodu, CEO of Vault Hill.
Introducing Enhanced Products in Vault Hill 3.0
Vault Hill City Relaunched: Step into an enhanced metaverse that goes beyond traditional social interactions. Vault Hill City now features deeper community integrations, bridged with the real world through state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) technology, all powered by our robust V Protocol.
VH Games - A New Era of Web 3.0 Gaming: Step into the future of gaming with VH Games, where blockchain technology meets immersive gameplay. “VH Games introduces a tokenised economy, utilising tokens to blend play with real value creation, providing gamers not just entertainment but also economic opportunities within our expansive digital realms,” says Tayo Kalejaiye, Head of Gaming at Vault Hill.
Hillda – Your AI-Driven Business Partner: Discover AI that does more than just adapt to user preferences. Hillda now extends its capabilities to serve as a dynamic companion for businesses and government agencies, facilitating sophisticated digital strategies and enhancing customer interactions with predictive analytics and personalised service.
Strategic Advancements and Technological Innovations
V Protocol: The backbone of Vault Hill 3.0, V Protocol is designed from the ground up to support a fully integrated digital ecosystem. It ensures seamless operations across gaming, AI enhancements, and virtual social interactions with unparalleled security, efficiency, and scalability. This strategic move is part of our broader integration into the esteemed Superchain App Accelerator Program by ThirdWeb, highlighting our commitment to adopting the most advanced technology available.
Market Impact and Statistical Insights
The digital gaming market in Africa is experiencing explosive growth, with revenues expected to reach $1.9billion by 2024, up by more than 12% from previous years (Statista, 2024). Vault Hill is poised to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market with VH Games by integrating Web 3.0 technologies that not only entertain but also empower users financially.
Join Our Transformative Journey
“Vault Hill 3.0 is not just an update; it's a bold step towards a future where digital platforms offer more than connectivity—they foster economic growth and innovation. This is our promise to our community and investors as we continue to push the boundaries of digital possibilities”, states Maria Dervenco – COO.
We invite you to join us in this exciting new chapter. Together, let's explore the vast potential of this digital universe and make a lasting impact on Africa's digital landscape.
Welcome to Vault Hill 3.0 — where your digital future awaits.
For more details and regular updates, please visit our website and follow us on our social media platforms.
About Vault Hill
Vault Hill is dedicated to revolutionising the way users interact with technology, utilising blockchain to enhance user experiences across various platforms. With a focus on innovation, security, and community, Vault Hill is committed to advancing the blockchain industry and developing technologies that create real value.
For more information, please contact:
Maria Dervenco
Vault Hill
+40 765 436 032
