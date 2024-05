Precision Fermentation Market Targets $34.9 Billion by 2031 | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Precision Fermentation Market

Rising demand for nutrition, and unparalleled food safety are the major factors contributing to the precision fermentation market growth in the upcoming years” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œPrecision Fermentation Market," The precision fermentation market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54115

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก:

Increasing protein demand worldwide, changing consumer preferences and tastes, the growing preference for the acceptance of meat-free and vegan lifestyles and rising innovation and investment drive the growth of the global precision fermentation market. However, the high cost of producing protein ingredients by using precision fermentation technology restricts the market growth. Also, health risks associated with precision fermentation are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, significant financial support for the technological development of this technology is anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

The manufacturing cost of precision fermentation for the mixture of protein without animal proteins or lipids has gained pace in recent years due to the growing vegan population's need for more animal-free goods. This market method entails genetically engineered yeast or fungus to produce the gene, normally encoded by animal DNA. Bacteria are then used to make a desired product that resembles the texture, taste, and nutritional composition of actual animal products.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54115

Precision fermentation also helps with the planet's most significant issues such as land conversion, environmental degradation, and climate change. In addition, one of the factors influencing the precision fermentation market opportunities is rising investments in the market by the major players. Precision fermentation technology is being used by numerous companies since it creates a wide range of complex organic compounds without using any animals. Additionally, rising investment and funding in the precision fermentation process and technologies, the growing prevalence of cultured meat amongst consumers, the rising interest of consumers in consuming a plant-based diet, the increase in the instances of food allergies, rising demand for nutrition, and unparalleled food safety are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global precision fermentation market.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

The precision fermentation market share is segmented based on application, microbe, ingredient, end user, and region. By application, it is classified into meat, seafood, dairy, egg, and others. By microbe, it is classified into bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi, and others. By ingredient, it is classified into egg white, whey and casein protein, collagen protein, and heme protein. By end user, it is classified into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/54115

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ :

โ— Geltor Inc.

โ— Imagindairy Ltd

โ— Change Foods

โ— Eden Brew

โ— Impossible Foods Inc.

โ— Motif Foodworks, Inc.

โ— Nourish Ingredients

โ— Shiru Inc.

โ— FUMI Ingredients

โ— Perfect Day Inc.

๐™๐™๐™š ๐™›๐™ค๐™ค๐™™ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™—๐™š๐™ซ๐™š๐™ง๐™–๐™œ๐™š ๐™จ๐™š๐™œ๐™ข๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ข๐™–๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ž๐™ฃ ๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™จ ๐™ก๐™š๐™–๐™™๐™š๐™ง๐™จ๐™๐™ž๐™ฅ ๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ช๐™จ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™ง๐™ค๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ค๐™ช๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™š๐™˜๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ง๐™ž๐™ค๐™™

Based on end user, the food and beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global precision fermentation market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 42.4% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing usage of fermented products in bakeries and dairy products is expected to increase the global demand for fermented food and beverage products.

๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6f719b9927d1bc01f94038656cd1470c

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜†:

โ— Based on application, the dairy sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the meat sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

โ— Based on microbe, the algae sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the bacteria sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

โ— Based on ingredient, the egg white sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

โ— Based on end user, the food and beverage sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

โ— Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period

๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฝ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ & ๐—•๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜†:

๐Ÿ”นSalted Butter Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704627596/salted-butter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2032

๐Ÿ”นAlfalfa Seeds Marke- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704925166/alfalfa-seeds-market-will-exhibit-an-impressive-expansion-by-2023-2032

๐Ÿ”นButter Blocks Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704926724/butter-blocks-market-insights-global-perspectives-2032

๐Ÿ”นCoffee Concentrates Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704929785/coffee-concentrates-market-key-growth-factors-and-opportunity-analysis-by-2032

๐Ÿ”นCitrus Fiber Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3469996/citrus-fiber-market-2023-2032-statistics-growth-size

๐Ÿ”นNootropics Supplement Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3470025/nootropics-supplement-market-will-exhibit-an-impressive

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com