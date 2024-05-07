Precision Fermentation Market Targets $34.9 Billion by 2031 | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Precision Fermentation Market

Rising demand for nutrition, and unparalleled food safety are the major factors contributing to the precision fermentation market growth in the upcoming years” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Precision Fermentation Market," The precision fermentation market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54115

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Increasing protein demand worldwide, changing consumer preferences and tastes, the growing preference for the acceptance of meat-free and vegan lifestyles and rising innovation and investment drive the growth of the global precision fermentation market. However, the high cost of producing protein ingredients by using precision fermentation technology restricts the market growth. Also, health risks associated with precision fermentation are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, significant financial support for the technological development of this technology is anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

The manufacturing cost of precision fermentation for the mixture of protein without animal proteins or lipids has gained pace in recent years due to the growing vegan population's need for more animal-free goods. This market method entails genetically engineered yeast or fungus to produce the gene, normally encoded by animal DNA. Bacteria are then used to make a desired product that resembles the texture, taste, and nutritional composition of actual animal products.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54115

Precision fermentation also helps with the planet's most significant issues such as land conversion, environmental degradation, and climate change. In addition, one of the factors influencing the precision fermentation market opportunities is rising investments in the market by the major players. Precision fermentation technology is being used by numerous companies since it creates a wide range of complex organic compounds without using any animals. Additionally, rising investment and funding in the precision fermentation process and technologies, the growing prevalence of cultured meat amongst consumers, the rising interest of consumers in consuming a plant-based diet, the increase in the instances of food allergies, rising demand for nutrition, and unparalleled food safety are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global precision fermentation market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

The precision fermentation market share is segmented based on application, microbe, ingredient, end user, and region. By application, it is classified into meat, seafood, dairy, egg, and others. By microbe, it is classified into bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi, and others. By ingredient, it is classified into egg white, whey and casein protein, collagen protein, and heme protein. By end user, it is classified into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/54115

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 :

● Geltor Inc.

● Imagindairy Ltd

● Change Foods

● Eden Brew

● Impossible Foods Inc.

● Motif Foodworks, Inc.

● Nourish Ingredients

● Shiru Inc.

● FUMI Ingredients

● Perfect Day Inc.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙙

Based on end user, the food and beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global precision fermentation market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 42.4% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing usage of fermented products in bakeries and dairy products is expected to increase the global demand for fermented food and beverage products.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6f719b9927d1bc01f94038656cd1470c

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆:

● Based on application, the dairy sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the meat sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

● Based on microbe, the algae sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the bacteria sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

● Based on ingredient, the egg white sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

● Based on end user, the food and beverage sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

● Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 & 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:

🔹Salted Butter Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704627596/salted-butter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2032

🔹Alfalfa Seeds Marke- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704925166/alfalfa-seeds-market-will-exhibit-an-impressive-expansion-by-2023-2032

🔹Butter Blocks Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704926724/butter-blocks-market-insights-global-perspectives-2032

🔹Coffee Concentrates Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/704929785/coffee-concentrates-market-key-growth-factors-and-opportunity-analysis-by-2032

🔹Citrus Fiber Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3469996/citrus-fiber-market-2023-2032-statistics-growth-size

🔹Nootropics Supplement Market- https://www.openpr.com/news/3470025/nootropics-supplement-market-will-exhibit-an-impressive

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com