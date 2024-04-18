Salted Butter Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2032

ALLIED LOGO.png

The global salted butter market is experiencing significant growth attributed to the increasing popularity of bakery products, and other convenient food options.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Salted Butter Market," The salted butter market size was valued at $36.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Salted butter, comprising approximately 80% milk fat and 15-17% water, undergoes a meticulous production process. Beginning with cream churning to separate butterfat from buttermilk, the addition of salt, typically around 1-3%, not only enhances flavor but also acts as a preservative. Historically, this preservation aspect was crucial before refrigeration became widespread. In cooking applications, salted butter plays a pivotal role in enhancing both sweet and savory dishes. Its creamy texture enriches baking recipes, adding moisture and richness to cakes, cookies, and pastries. Moreover, in savory cooking, salted butter is indispensable for frying and flavoring sauces, lending a depth of flavor that enhances the entire dish. Overall, salted butter's versatile properties make it an essential ingredient in various cooking works, bridging the gap between different flavor profiles with its rich, creamy flavor. This would bolster salted butter market forecast.

Salted butter serves as a convenient solution for those aiming to streamline their cooking and baking processes without compromising flavor. With its inherent saltiness, it eliminates the need for additional seasoning in recipes, catering to busy households. This pre-salted characteristic not only simplifies food choices but also ensures consistent taste without the hassle of measuring and adding salt separately. For individuals with difficulty in cooking due to lack of knowledge of how to cook food, the convenience of salted butter is crucial. Its ready-to-use nature saves valuable time in meal preparation by eliminating the step of sourcing, measuring, and incorporating salt into dishes. This simplicity resonates with those seeking efficient cooking solutions, allowing them to focus on other tasks without losing flavor, this enhaces salted butter market growth.

The rise of plant-based alternatives, such as margarine and vegan butter, has introduced a new dimension to the food landscape, challenging the domination of traditional salted butter. These alternatives, simulating the taste and texture of butter, appeal to a wider array of dietary preferences, thereby intensifying competition within the market. Therefore, the growth of the salted butter industry has decreased as it is being hampered by the advanced plant-based alternatives. Moreover, to overcome the impact, traditional butter manufacturers need to consider diversifying their product lines or innovating to meet changing consumer demands. Despite these challenges, a persistent consumer base persists for salted butter, particularly among those who prioritize sensory experiences in their cooking. Nevertheless, sustaining growth in this competitive environment necessitates embracing innovation and adapting to the shifting dynamics shaped by the dominance of plant-based products.

As consumers increasingly incline towards artisanal and pleasure-seeking dining experiences, the demand for premium ingredients such as salted butter has become paramount in meeting their discerning tastes. This trend is further emphasized by the rising interest in home baking and cooking, particularly in light of recent global lifestyle shifts. The food industry's increased emphasis on traditional and natural ingredients contributes to the appeal of salted butter, characterized by its simplicity and authenticity. With the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HORECA) sector experiencing a remarkable growth, along with evolving consumer preferences favoring quality and authenticity, salted butter emerges as a primary ingredient in the contemporary food landscape. Its versatility and ability to enhance flavors make it vital not only in professional kitchens but also in households and foodservice outlets fostering salted butter market opportunities.

The salted butter market share is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into blocks, sticks, and others. By application, the market is classified into household, and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online, and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the salted butter market analysis include Kerrygold, Anchor, Land O'Lakes, Agral Butter, Arla Foods, Crystal Farms, Granarolo, Devondale, Mainland, and Finlandia Cheese.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global salted butter market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Findings of the Study

➡Based on product, the blocks sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

➡Based on application, the commercial sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the household sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

➡Based on distribution channel, the offline sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the online sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

➡Based on region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

