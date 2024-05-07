Securing Corporate Data Anytime, Anywhere With APPTEC360
Protect corporate data with APPTEC360's mobile security solutions, ensuring safety and compliance with European standards.NEW YORK, NY 10001, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's mobile-driven world, sensitive corporate data is at risk on end-user devices. Lost or stolen devices can lead to data breaches, especially in unsecured public areas. From the proliferation of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies to the growing sophistication of cyber threats, organizations are under immense pressure to improve their security posture and ensure the seamless management of their diverse endpoint ecosystem. Existing security measures need to be revised, leaving crucial information vulnerable.
APPTEC360 — the solution to data security woes. With APPTEC360, create secure zones on mobile devices for critical corporate data. Employees can access this data securely, eliminating the risks of data interception.
Data Security Solutions From APPTEC360:
APPTEC360 offers comprehensive data security solutions to safeguard corporate information, even in the event of a lost or stolen device. Each employee must undergo authentication within the app, enhancing security measures. Furthermore, APPTEC360 allows customizing security standards to align with specific organizational requirements.
Regarding security features, APPTEC360 adheres to stringent European standards and complies with German data protection laws. Data, such as emails, documents, and contacts, are stored securely using advanced encryption algorithms. Access to the system is granted through password submission, following internal corporate
guidelines.
APPTEC360 specializes in mobile security solutions, particularly in BYOD environments, ensuring that corporate data remains protected from potential threats. With a commitment to simplicity and effectiveness, APPTEC360 empowers organizations to safeguard their valuable assets.
About AppTec360:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOoc0BzBii4
AppTec360 stands as a leading software vendor specializing in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Security. As a rapidly growing, self-funded, and profitable company, pride resonates in the global reach and distribution, serving over 6,400 companies and organizations across 107 countries with the innovative AppTec360 platform.
Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:
1. Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024
2. Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024
3. Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United Kingdom
4. Leading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019
5. Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019"
Joining this journey with AppTec360 allows experience the difference firsthand.
Contacting today at sales@apptec360.com provides more insight into how AppTec360 can transform the mobile device management experience.
Sahin Tugcular
AppTec GmbH
+49 176 99453999
