Fraser Coast Cosmetic Chemist named as a finalist for Global Awards
Kim Guseli has been named a finalist for the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards for her outstanding contributions to sustainable skincare.HERVEY BAY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Guseli, founder of Botanical Skincare Lab, has been selected as a finalist for the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards due to her outstanding accomplishments in advancing sustainable skincare practices.
The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favourite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognise women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation. The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
Kim says that being named a finalist in the Women Changing the World awards is an incredible honour and validation of the work she is doing at Botanical Skincare Lab. “It's a testament to my commitment to sustainability and ethical practices in skincare. This recognition not only celebrates my efforts, but also shines a spotlight on the importance of conscious consumerism and the impact it can have on the world. I'm grateful for this platform to share my message and inspire others to join in making a difference.
Kim's path with Botanical Skincare Lab is fueled by a profound dedication to sustainability and environmental awareness. Her passion for preserving our precious wildlife and natural surroundings serves as a daily inspiration, motivating her to craft skincare solutions that promote both wellbeing and the planet’s health.
Drawing on her expertise as a Cosmetic Chemist, Kim Guseli meticulously formulates and handcrafts skincare products that prioritise skin health and environmental sustainability. By blending scientific innovation with natural ingredients, each product is thoughtfully crafted to deliver exceptional results while upholding Kim’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental values. Every step of the process, from formulation to packaging, reflects her dedication to creating a greener world.
Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better future for all.
Kim is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work and her vision for the future is to reduce environmental impact and reshape beauty standards. Kim has recently achieved remarkable success, including winning the prestigious LuxLife Magazine's Botanical Skincare Products Brand of the Year 2024 in Australia Award. Additionally, she has been recognized as a finalist in the esteemed Australian Small Business Champion Awards 2024.
The winners of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards in London, United Kingdom on 25 May 2024.
For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards visit wcwawards.com or contact Kim Guseli at kim@botanicalskincarelab.com.au (www.botanicalskincarelab.com.au).
