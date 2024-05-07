NRMA and PokitPal Announce Partnership to Provide Card-Linked Rewards to Over 3 Million Members Through myNRMA App
NRMA, Australia's largest member-owned organisation, and PokitPal, a leading provider of card-linked rewards tech, announce a strategic partnership.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRMA, Australia's largest member-owned organisation, and PokitPal, a leading provider of card-linked rewards technology, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the benefits for NRMA members through the myNRMA app.
Beginning May 7, 2024, NRMA members will gain access to exclusive card-linked rewards seamlessly integrated into the myNRMA app. This partnership will empower over 3 million NRMA members to earn rewards automatically when they use their linked payment cards at participating merchants across Australia.
"NRMA is committed to delivering exceptional value and benefits to our members," said Victoria Doidge, Chief Membership Officer at the NRMA. "Through our collaboration with PokitPal, we are excited to expand our offerings and provide our members with even more opportunities to save on their everyday purchases. With the myNRMA app, members can now effortlessly earn rewards while enjoying the peace of mind and convenience that NRMA is known for."
PokitPal's innovative card-linked rewards platform enables users to earn cashback and other rewards directly into their accounts when they make purchases from top retailers such as THE ICONIC, Menulog, and others using their linked payment cards. By leveraging this technology, NRMA members can enjoy a seamless and rewarding shopping experience, without the hassle of coupons or vouchers.
"We are delighted to partner with NRMA and bring our card-linked rewards technology to their vast membership base," said Gary Cobain, CEO of PokitPal. "At PokitPal, our mission is to empower consumers to effortlessly save money on their everyday purchases, and this partnership aligns perfectly with that goal. Together with NRMA, we look forward to delivering valuable rewards and enhancing the overall membership experience."
The integration of PokitPal's card-linked rewards platform into the myNRMA app will officially launch on May 7, 2024. NRMA members can expect to receive more information about how to enrol and start earning rewards in the coming weeks.
For more information about NRMA and PokitPal, please visit www.mynrma.com.au and www.pokitpal.com.
About NRMA:
NRMA is Australia's largest member-owned organisation, providing a range of services including roadside assistance, insurance, travel, and lifestyle benefits to over 3.0 million members. With a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of Australians, NRMA has been serving its members and the community for over 100 years.
About PokitPal:
PokitPal, an Australian-born rewards platform, has evolved significantly since its inception. Initially captivating university students with a range of retail offers, PokitPal now dominates the Card Linked Offers market in Australia. Having integrated with Visa, Mastercard and Australian Payments+ to access payment data and issue cashback rewards, PokitPal recently added Open Banking services to enrich the consumer experience. PokitPal's white-label platform is being used by brands like NRMA, Suncorp, Beem, and Raiz, to reward consumers with cashback from more than 800 online and offline consumer brands like Booking.com, MILKRUN, and David Jones, which in turn use PokitPal's platform to attract and retain customers.
