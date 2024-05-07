SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL PROGRAM FOR 5-16 JUNE FESTIVAL
We invite everyone to join us in exploring this year’s exceptional films, participate in vibrant discussions at The Hub, and share in the joy of cinema that unites us all”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 71st Sydney Film Festival program was officially launched today by Festival Director Nashen Moodley, featuring an exceptional line-up including Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, fresh from the Cannes Competition, the World Premiere of Aussie boxing drama Kid Snow, the first Indian film to appear in the Cannes Competition in 30 years, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Lee Tamahori’s intense drama The Convert with Guy Pearce, The Bikeriders starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, and recent top award-winners: Berlinale Golden Bear Dahomey, and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Sujo.
— Nashen Moodley
“The 71st Sydney Film Festival unfurls a canvas of bold narratives and remarkable visions, mirroring the evolving dynamics of our world,” said Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley. “This year, we are proud to present films that challenge, entertain, and provoke dialogue, from the sweeping landscapes of Australian dramas to the complex human stories from global cinema.”
“The 2024 selection reinforces our commitment to fostering a diverse cinematic experience, spotlighting works that engage with pressing social issues, personal stories, and transformative historical moments,” he said. “These films invite the audience to journey through myriad cultures and experiences, reflecting the rich complexity of the human condition.”
“We invite everyone to join us in exploring this year’s exceptional films, participate in vibrant discussions at The Hub, and share in the joy of cinema that unites us all,” said Moodley.
Minister for the Arts John Graham said the Sydney Film Festival is one of the most anticipated events in the city’s cultural calendar. “The Sydney Film Festival is an important moment in our city’s cultural calendar. One of the reasons the festival continues to go from strength to strength is the power of going to the cinema - coming together in a shared experience of escaping day to day life, sitting down in a theatre, and looking into this kaleidoscope of human stories. There’s something special about sharing that experience with hundreds other people that I believe will keep this festival going for another 71 years.”
In 2024, the Festival will present 197 films from 69 countries including 28 World Premieres and 133 Australian Premieres, bringing together hundreds of new international and local stories, with more to be announced. The program is made up of 92 narrative feature films, including prestigious international festival prize-winners and 54 documentaries tackling crucial contemporary issues, from established and upcoming documentarians.
The full Sydney Film Festival 2024 program can be found online at sff.org.au.
Sydney Film Festival runs from 5-16 June 2024. Tickets and Flexipasses to Sydney Film Festival 2024 are on sale now. Please call 1300 733 733 or visit sff.org.au for more information or to book.
FULL PROGRAM MEDIA RELEASE AND PRESS PACK CAN BE FOUND HERE
