Smartee Showcases Mandibular Repositioning Technology at IDEM Singapore 2024

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Smartee Denti-Technology, a global leader in digital orthodontic solutions, proudly announces its successful participation in the International Dental Exhibition and Meeting (IDEM) 2024, held from April 19 to April 21 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Recap | Smartee and Prof. Gang Shen at IDEM 2024 Singapore, April 19-21

Smartee Denti-Technology hosted a specialized event focused on Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology on April 18th

Prior to IDEM Singapore 2024, Smartee Denti-Technology hosted a specialized event focused on Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology on April 18th. The summit provided doctors and orthodontists with a comprehensive introduction to this pioneering technology. Throughout the event, attendees engaged in workshops to deepen their understanding of mandibular repositioning technology and gained hands-on experience with bit-wax registration, preparing themselves for further exploration of GS products during IDEM.

IDEM Singapore 2024, recognized as the premier dental event in the Asia-Pacific region, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and practitioners to present the latest advancements in dentistry. Smartee's participation in IDEM Singapore emphasized its dedication to delivering exceptional orthodontic services worldwide through state-of-the-art technologies and innovative clear aligner solutions.

Smartee's participation in IDEM Singapore

During the exhibition, the Smartee booth attracted a steady stream of visitors, particularly dental professionals keen to explore Smartee's standout products like the GS series. Recognized for its groundbreaking approach in applying mandibular repositioning technique, the Smartee GS series offers a non-invasive solution for treating severe Class II malocclusion. To share academic achievements in this field, on April 19th, Smartee Chief Scientist in R&D, Prof. Gang Shen delivered a lecture at IDEM titled "Fundamental Mechanisms and Therapeutic Procedures for Mandibular Repositioning." Engaging in-depth discussions, Prof. Gang Shen introduced his innovative diagnostic classification of malocclusion and showcased the clinical outcomes of Smartee GS technology with orthodontic professionals worldwide.

Smartee Chief Scientist in R&D , Prof. Gang Shen delivered a lecture at IDEM titled "Fundamental Mechanisms and Therapeutic Procedures for Mandibular Repositioning."

Smartee booth attracted a steady stream of visitors

Founded in 2004, Smartee Denti-Technology has established itself as a trusted partner for orthodontists worldwide, serving over 64,000 doctors from 48,000 medical institutions across 47 countries. With a focus on independent research and development, Smartee continues to push the boundaries of orthodontic excellence.

We were thrilled to showcase our Mandibular Repositioning Technology at IDEM Singapore 2024. "As of April 2024, the Smartee Mandibular Repositioning Technology has been applied in over 50,000 cases worldwide." said Prof. Gang Shen proudly "This event provided us with a platform to connect with industry peers, exchange insights, and further share our innovation and experience in Mandibular Repositioning Technology."

Junfeng Yao, Founder and CEO of Smartee further emphasized, "Smartee Denti-Technology's participation in IDEM underscores its commitment to advancing the field of orthodontics. I enjoyed engaging with fellow professionals and exploring the latest advancements in digital orthodontic solutions."

About Smartee Denti-Technology:

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has two research & development centers and manufacturing plants that are fully automated. By serving over 64,000 doctors from 48,000 medical institutions in over 47 countries, Smartee has achieved over 1 million perfect smiles worldwide.

With the advance of digital solutions, Smartee continues expanding its portfolio and has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults. Collaborating with Prof Gang Shen and his Orthodontic Team, Smartee has developed an innovative product - Smartee GS, which provides orthodontists with mandibular repositioning technology to treat patients with complex indications including facial prognathism, facial retrognathism and mandibular deviation more effectively.

Source: Smartee Denti-Technology Co.,Ltd.

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024