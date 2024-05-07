Sheffield’s Peter Byrom Audiology Holds Its Fourth ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence For Exceptional Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRatedⓇ has picked and awarded various top-performing firms irrespective of their size. It is because the basis goal of ThreeBestRatedⓇ is to promote top-performing local businesses. This is why every business listed on ThreeBestRatedⓇ is handpicked solely on their performance and customer satisfaction. Peter Byrom Audiology is one such small team of audiologists featured on their website. The ability of the firm to provide the best cure to its patients has helped the firm achieve the position.
“Our passion to serve people helped us to grow to this point. We have given our heart and soul into preparing ourselves with the latest treatment techniques and updated to the technologies at present to give the best treatment to every individual who walked into Peter Byrom Audiology. Special thanks to ThreeBestRatedⓇ for continuously recognizing us !,” said officials from the firm upon receiving the award.
Passion Of Peter Byrom Audiology!
Since its inception in 1993, Peter Byrom Audiology has been helping people with their hearing problems. People of Sheffield prefer Peter Byrom Audiology for hearing aids, tests & treatments. Their simple, safe and effective procedures can definitely help one improve their hearing. As experienced audiologists, their team has extensive knowledge of all hearing-related issues, and provides a range of services to improve the life of their patients.
Peter Byrom Audiology is headed by Peter, an expert audiologist with expertise in the audiology and hearing aid dispensary services. Peter Byrom took the traditional route into Audiology through the BTEC Science and professional exams organised by the British Association of Audiology Technicians (BAAT) while training in NHS clinics at Barnsley, Sheffield Children’s and The Royal Hallamshire Hospitals in Sheffield. Having gained a certificate in Audiology at Nottingham University, he then completed a Diploma in Healthcare and Bachelor of Healthcare Science degree (Audiology) at the University of Leeds. He and his team will ensure that their patients receive a thorough service as they are supported with the necessary treatment and solutions. They are kind enough to sit and explain about the processes and procedures along with other necessary details to fully understand the treatment, which makes it easier on both ends for a smooth treatment to cure the hearing problems. They will work on finding the root cause of the issue and cure it with their cutting-edge and innovative equipment along with modern procedures.
Peter Byrom Audiology stands as a reputed audiology firm with over 40,000 satisfied individuals. It is always a wise decision to choose them for ear care. They also offer a complimentary ear health check and are available for home visit too.
Frank Testimonials
Here are a few testimonials from some of their many clients:
“My husband had a problem with significant loss of hearing in one ear over a 24 hour period. Pete saw him later that day, even though it was a Saturday. He gave him a hearing test, quickly identified potential problems, and was able to get him into see an ENT specialist at the Hallamshire hospital within an hour for a check-up and prescription, with subsequent follow-up. We were extremely impressed. Thank you Peter,” thanked Alex Ford.
Roger Grey wrote, “An interesting visit to Peter this morning concerning my longstanding tinnitus. A hearing test showed something of which I was unaware and we discussed that together with what could be done to moderate the buzzing in my head! Two options, which came as a surprise. It is reassuring to be dealt with by a professional, which is what happened today. I suspect this will not be my only visit to Thornbury. Thank you!”
Tinnitus assessments, balance clinics and medico-legal testing, wax removal, the provision of hearing aids, the lyric system and FM systems & hearing assessments are some of the top treatments offered by Peter Byrom Audiology. Please check their website to schedule an appointment. They also maintain a page to take an online hearing test.
Peter Byrom
