AME Institute Announces Theater Bootcamp in Partnership with USITT and Santa Susana High School
AME Institute is proud to announce a Theater Bootcamp, in collaboration with USITT and Santa Susana High School coming July 29-August 1, 2024.SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AME Institute is proud to announce the upcoming Theater Bootcamp, in collaboration with the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) and Santa Susana High School. The Bootcamp is set to take place from July 29th to August 1st, 2024 at Santa Susana High School, and will offer participants an invaluable opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in theater production and entertainment industry safety.
The Theater Bootcamp will feature two comprehensive workshops:
1. Jay O. Glerum Rigging Masterclass: ENTRY LEVEL (July 29-30): Led by industry experts, the entry-level track is geared towards those needing to reaffirm their knowledge of or build upon their understanding of the basics in counterweight rigging safety and operations. This class helps to prepare classroom theatre teachers and non-professional technicians for industry-level, safety practices using theatre counterweight systems for rigging scenery and lighting to increase safe working environments in schools and community theatres. The two-day curriculum covers rigging basics, terminology, hardware, systems, tools, and safe practices. Attendees are issued the Jay O. Glerum Stage Rigging Handbook and use this text as a reference.
2. OSHA 10 General Industry Training- Entertainment Focus (July 31- August 1): Safety is paramount in the entertainment industry, and this workshop will equip participants with essential Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training tailored specifically for the entertainment sector. OSHA-10 General Industry Training with an Entertainment Focus covers personal protective equipment, health hazards, electrical safety, slips, trips, and falls, stairways and ladders, scaffolds, fall protection, hazard communication/globally harmonized system, materials handling, storage, use, and disposal, hand and portable powered tool safety, and struck-by hazards.
The collaboration between AME Institute, USITT, and Santa Susana High School underscores a commitment to fostering excellence and safety in theater production. Participants will benefit from the expertise of industry professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a dynamic and enriching learning experience. Both the Jay. O. Glerum Rigging Masterclass and the OSHA 10 General Industry Training class will be hosted in Santa Susana High School's state-of-the-art performing arts facility. This facility is home of the TrouArts program where students are offered up to 27 performing arts classes and certify in one of the five pathways. The program produces over 20 productions each year in collaboration with industry professionals.
The AME Institute Theater Bootcamp is open to theater educators, professionals, and anyone eager to expand their skills in theater production and safety (must be 18+ to register). Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.
For more information and registration details, please visit https://www.ameinstitute.org/theaterbootcamp24 .
About Santa Susana High School/TROU Arts: Santa Susana High School is the premiere Arts High School in the area and a standout school in the Simi Valley Unified School District. Since it’s inception as a school of choice in the late 1990’s, Santa Susana High School has excelled as a place for performing arts students in theatre, technical theatre, instrumental music, vocal music and dance. The school has received numerous awards from the California Department of Education recognizing it alone of the best high schools in California. The school serves as a model site for the performing arts, advising schools across California striving to set up exemplary programs. https://sshs.simivalleyusd.org/trouarts
About USITT: Founded in 1960, the United States Institute for Theatre Technology, Inc. (USITT), is the member service organization for design and technology professionals in all areas of live entertainment. USITT arranges meetings, programs, discussions, tours and demonstrations. It also publishes an award-winning journal, Theatre Design & Technology, and a weekly e-newsletter for members and the industry, an online searchable membership directory, and conducts a wide-range of hands-on and online training to professionals in the industry. The Institute’s signature event, its Annual Conference & Stage Expo, attracts more than 5,000 people each year from across the live entertainment disciplines. The Institute is a leader in its commitment to augmenting the participation of underserved populations in the industry through championing the importance of inclusion, diversity, equity, access, and social justice in the technical theatre and live entertainment industries.
About AME Institute: The Arts Media and Entertainment Institute (AME Institute) is a leading educational non-profit dedicated to building a strong pipeline from public education to the creative industries through industry-aligned professional learning for educators. 2024 Sponsors for AME Institute events include Adobe, BRIC Foundation, Certiport, CVL Economics, CA Film Commission, Dolby, Editmentor, Foundry, Soundtrap, Toon Boom, Visit Burbank, Wacom Technologies, Woodbury University, and Wix Tomorrow. The AME Institute is supported through funding from the Snap Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment. https://www.ameinstitute.org
