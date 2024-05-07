Reimagining Energy Snacks: That’s it. Launches Organic Energy “Fruit Blends” at Walmart Stores Nationwide
Our Energy Fruit Blends provide a much cleaner and snackable alternative to traditional energy drinks, offering a natural caffeine boost made with 100% real fruit, without compromising on ingredients.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That’s it. introduces its latest innovation—the Energy “Fruit Blends” line, now hitting the shelves at Walmart stores across the nation, in over 1,700 locations. As the maker of America's #1 fruit bar, That’s it. unveils these energy-boosting mini bars in two flavors: Mango Lime and Tropical Passion Blends, crafted with just four organic ingredients and zero added sugar.
— Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEO
Identifying a gap in the market amidst the massive growth of energy drinks, That’s it. recognized the call for a healthier alternative in a landscape saturated with sugary, synthetic options. While many products, including those marketed as “better-for-you” are made with additives and artificial caffeine sources, That’s it. Energy bars proudly derive their caffeine from single-origin Ethiopian Coffee Beans, ensuring a premium energy snacking experience. The Organic Energy Fruit Blends line follows the successful debut of their Organic Coffee Energy Bars earlier this year, featuring mocha, vanilla, and double espresso flavors.
That’s it. is excited to introduce innovative fruit combinations bursting with energy, catering to those seeking a cleaner and refreshing twist on their energy solutions. “Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency and quality, not only in their snacks but also in their beverage choices. With our Energy Fruit Blends flavors, we aim to provide a much cleaner alternative to traditional energy drinks, offering a natural caffeine boost blended with real fruit, all without compromising on ingredients,” explains Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That’s it.
Both the Mango Lime and Tropical Passion flavors are hitting shelves this week, and can also be found on Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com
About Thats it.
Since 2012, That’s it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, made without using natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines and at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, Sam's Club, 7-Eleven, Walmart, VONS, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com. Learn more on Instagram and TikTok.
