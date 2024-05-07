When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 06, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Hy-Vee Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Plain Whipped Cream Cheese, Plain Cream Cheese, and Cookies & Cream Mix

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (May 6, 2024) — Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella. Additionally, Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella.

These products are manufactured at different third-party facilities around the Midwest and are sold under HyVee’s private label and bulk packaging programs. The manufacturers of these products notified Hy-Vee of the potential issue and out of an abundance of caution Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling these specific products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of any of these products.

The affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The recalled products are labeled as outlined below.

No other varieties of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese or bulk-packaged items are affected by this voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

UPC: Product and Size: Use By/Best By: Lot Number: 0075450096132 Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread – 8 oz. 8/7/2024; 8/14/2024 N/A 0075450096120 Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread – 12 oz. 10/1/2024 N/A 0075450486740 Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. 12/5/2024 24073 0075450486740 Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. 12/1/2024 24101 0075450486740 Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. 12/5/2024 24117 0075450486730 Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. 12/5/2024 24073 0075450486730 Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. 12/1/2024 24101 0075450486730 Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. 12/5/2024 24117

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected items listed above from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

