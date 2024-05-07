The Cannon Announces Opening Date, Week of Events for Newest Space in Memorial City
The Cannon’s latest location will launch on May 13th with a full week of events.
The Cannon, a leader in workspace development and entrepreneurial support, has announced the opening date for the latest in its growing number of workspace locations. The Cannon Memorial will open on Monday, May 13th with a week full of community focused events aimed to establish the space as a home for community and collaboration in the heart of Memorial City.
In partnership with real estate developer MetroNational, the visionary organization behind the thriving 300 acre mixed-use development located in West Houston, The Cannon Memorial features 39 fully furnished offices, space for flex users, dedicated seating options with lockable storage, a fully stocked kitchen with complimentary coffee, and five bookable meeting rooms. All members will also receive 24/7 access and free covered parking in the attached garage.
“MetroNational has long been recognized for offering exceptionally located, high quality, well amenitized office space,” says Anne Marie Ratliff, vice president of Asset Management at MetroNational. “The Cannon Memorial diversifies our existing office portfolio to provide flexible space solutions for the evolving needs of the business community.”
The Cannon Memorial’s Grand Opening Week will feature a daily schedule of events housed within the newly renovated space, each designed to showcase The Cannon’s member-first community management philosophy. Additionally, potential members interested in a trial of the space can enjoy free coworking each day from 9am – 4pm from May 13th – May 17th.
Monday, May 13th
o Coffee & Community – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
o Coffee and Pastries from Blacksmith Coffee
Tuesday, May 14th
o Community Lunch – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
o Pizza from VIA 313
Wednesday, May 15th
o Open House and Happy Hour – 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
o Light Food, Desserts and Drinks
Thursday, May 16th
o Therapeutic Thursday – 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
o 15 Minute Massages by National Mobile Massage (as available)
Friday, May 17th
o Cowboy Breakfast – 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
o Breakfast Tacos from Torchy’s Tacos
Jon Lambert, CEO of The Cannon, shared his excitement for the week of events celebrating the launch - "As we open the doors to our next innovation focused workspace, we couldn't be more thrilled to share this moment with our community. This week marks not just the inauguration of a new physical space, but the realization of a shared vision and the culmination of an exceptional partnership with our partners at MetroNational. More than just a space, The Cannon Memorial will be an environment where innovation thrives.”
Preleasing is open now and offices are being reserved quickly leading into the May 13th open date. If you’d like to book a tour or learn more about the space please visit https://thecannon.com/memorial or contact Sydney Duran at sduran@thecannon.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Brad True
Chief Operating Officer
btrue@thecannon.com
About The Cannon
The Cannon develops innovation infrastructure to support entrepreneurialism around the world. We leverage our growing community of startups, intrapreneurs, advisors, and investors to democratize access to the resources innovators need to succeed. With nine physical locations, a virtual platform and a worldwide group of innovation-focused members, The Cannon is building the world's most valuable entrepreneurial network.
Website: www.thecannon.com
About Memorial City
Memorial City, the city-within-a city, is a 300-acre mixed-used development located in the heart of thriving West Houston. Owned and managed by MetroNational, Memorial City contains almost 10 million square feet of developed real estate incorporating a blend of Class A office space; retail, including the super-regional Memorial City Mall; high-rise and mid-rise apartments, including The McKinley; chef-inspired restaurants; upscale hotel accommodations, including The Westin Memorial City and Hotel ZaZa Memorial City; the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, the second largest medical campus in the Houston Metropolitan area; and The Square and The Lawn at Memorial City, two state-of-the-art green space for events, concerts and festivals. For more information, visit www.memorialcity.com.
The Cannon: Brad True, btrue@thecannon.com
MetroNational: Joanne James, joanne.james@metronational.com
Brad True
The Cannon
+1 281-814-9337
