The Cares Organization Launches First Microalgae Farm in Zimbabwe Solving for Food Security, Decent Work, and Net Zero

Microalgae Spirulina Food Bar - - Nature's Nutritious Superfood

A Sponsored Project of The Cares Organization In Partnership with the National Christian Foundation, ZimWorx, and E2G Food

We see each person in our global community as Impact Starters - they are the kick-off men and women who enable us to turn sustainability and impact into a positive reality.” — Barbara D'Amato

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cares Organization, a Dallas-based public charity, has recently received a substantial donation from the National Christian Foundation and ZimWorx to kickstart their newest sponsored project, the Eat To Grow Development and Upliftment Program. This program aims to address food insecurity and poverty in Zimbabwe by establishing a microalgae spirulina farm at the Gwebi Agricultural College in Harare, which will feed 500 people per day in a sustainable way.

The Cares Organization is a global public charity dedicated to improving the lives of those in need, both locally and globally. With a focus on sustainability and impact, they have successfully implemented various programs in different parts of the world, with the latest sponsored project in Africa. This philanthropic donation will allow them to continue their mission and make a significant difference in the lives of the people of Zimbabwe.

The E2G FOOD Program will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, providing a sustainable solution to the ongoing issue of food insecurity, poverty alleviation, carbon reduction, decent work, and economic development in local communities. The pre-fab modular and containerized microalgae farms utilize innovative farming techniques to produce enough food towards 150,000 protein supplements a year. This will not only provide much-needed nutrition to the local community but massive impact by creating much needed hope, job opportunities, and economic growth.

E2G FOOD, an innovative humanitarian food organization, is the developer of microalgae spirulina farms designed to support and promote local production. The plant-protein is a type of microalgae that offers a rich source of essential nutrients, including iron, calcium, and vitamins and provides therapeutic benefits - especially for mothers and children. Due to its remarkable productivity, spirulina can grow in climate-stressed land, be cultivated in four to five days, and can be consumed by or resold into the community. Each microfarm can provide 500 people with 5g of spirulina per day, resulting in increased long-term health benefits and support against malnutrition.

Microalgae farms developed by E2G Food in partnership with The Cares Organization support local production of spirulina superfood protein. This protein either consumed or resold to the community, becomes a climate-resilient cash crop for local farmers. Spirulina doubles its harvest productivity in just 4-5 days, as it converts sunlight, water and CO2 into the food, feed, and biomaterials people need - - it is one of nature’s most productive microorganisms. One microfarm can sustainably uplift an entire community.

Driving this impact and innovation are three socially-conscious Harvard Business School alumni: Ken Sharpe, a visionary and impactful businessman from Zimbabwe whose philanthropy fund, ZimWorx, is run in partnership with the National Christian Foundation; Barbara D’Amato, an accomplished banker and pioneer in impact investments, a public servant for the State of Texas, and the founder and chairman of The Cares Organization; and Peter Henderson, an impact entrepreneur and CEO of E2G FOOD, who together with his team, is supporting communities by providing them immediate relief through high-protein food bars and developing innovative farming practices to produce nutrient-dense spirulina.

This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and the potential for positive change when organizations come together for a common cause. For more information on The Cares Organization and this sponsored project, please visit https://www.thecaresorganization.org/causes/microalgae-food-farm-in-zimbabwe-driving-sustainable-development/