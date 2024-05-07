Boston Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Unity and Festivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- On a sunny, warm Saturday morning, the Boston Common Parkman Bandstand became a vibrant hub for over 100 families gathering to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event, which took place from 10:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., resonated with music, martial arts performances, and a shared spirit of celebration.
Notable attendees included Boston Mayor Michele Wu, State Auditor Diana Dizoglio, State Representatives Erika Uyterhoeven and Vanna Haward, City Councilor President Ruthzee Loui-jeune, and City Councilor Sharon Durkan, all joining hands with community members to commemorate the occasion.
This marked the second Boston AAPI festival celebration since Massachusetts officially recognized the heritage month, with Gov. Maura Healey signing the proclamation last May 17.
Under a sprawling tent, attendees immersed themselves in the day's cultural showcases, reflecting the diversity and resilience of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Gary Yu, president of the APAPA Boston Chapter and Commissioner of the Massachusetts AAPI Commission, Boston International Media Consulting Inc owner, and BARTV CEO, spoke to the crowd about what this celebration means to them.
“I think being Asian-American is about building a team and embracing solidarity,” said Yu.
“It's about casting away the old divisions that might have separated us once and for all, and building a new, more positive future together.” Dr. Yi Zheng, Professor at Northeastern University and the Vice President of the APAPA Boston Chapter, gave a Love, Joy, and Peace speech.
“It's gathering together to help each other, to be an example for our next generation to engage the community and help the community,” Dr. Zheng remarked, echoing the collective hope for a more united and vibrant AAPI community.
The festivities extended beyond cultural performances, with runners tracing the Boston Marathon route in a relay that culminated at the Common. Runners were greeted with cheers from the crowd as they arrived.
Lixin Qin, a Belmont resident, was among the more than 100 runners, showing solidarity with AAPI communities.
"AAPI month is our time to celebrate our heritage and also celebrate the inclusion and diversity in the commonwealth," Qin said. "That's why we need to be here and share our presence, as well as share our physical strength and share our spirit with the community."
During the vibrant celebration, Hua Wang, Co-chair of the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA), spoke to the gathered audience. "Today, we celebrate our rich heritage and our ongoing commitment to inclusivity," Wang said. "It's heartening to see such strong support from both our communities and the broader Massachusetts community. Let's continue to nurture this unity and ensure our cultural traditions are recognized and celebrated every day."
Qian Ge, Co-chair at NECAA, reinforced this message, stating, "This festival showcases our collective strength and our commitment to honor our past while building a promising future. Recognizing the Lunar New Year as an official holiday in Massachusetts is a significant step towards acknowledging our traditions. As we stand here today, we pledge to keep advocating for our rights and building bridges across all communities."
Gary Yu emphasized the commitment of city and state leaders to ensure the dignity and respect of AAPI residents. "It's making sure that immigrant neighbors, AAPI residents, are treated with respect and dignity," he said, "Being Asian American is about more than our shared history and cultural backgrounds; it's about forging a collective identity that embraces solidarity over division."
Yu continued, "It’s about coming together to cast aside the divisions of the past and focus on building a future that reflects our shared values of hard work, community service, and mutual respect. Today's event is a perfect representation of this spirit, showcasing not just our cultural richness but also our community's contributions to the fabric of American society."
He highlighted the efforts of city and state leaders in ensuring the dignity and respect of AAPI residents. "We are fortunate to have leaders who understand the importance of dignity and respect for every member of our community. It is crucial that we continue to support initiatives that ensure our immigrant neighbors and AAPI residents are treated with the respect they deserve."
During the event, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude. She said, "I am thrilled to be here, and I deeply appreciate all the organizers who have put together this fantastic event to celebrate the rich diversity of the AAPI community. A special thank you to Mr. Gary Yu, President of the New England Chinese American Alliance, and all other sponsors of today's event."
DiZoglio continued to emphasize the efforts of the volunteers and organizers, "It is a wonderful day in Boston and a great start to the AAPI Heritage Month of May in Massachusetts." She added, "Congratulations to everyone who came out today. We are enjoying a wonderful time, and I look forward to seeing you all at other celebrations throughout the remainder of May."
Ruthzee Louijeune, the President of the Boston City Council, shared her heartfelt wishes for a happy AAPI month during this vibrant community event. She emphasized her role as representing the entire city, highlighting the joy she experiences in serving such a diverse community. "As the daughter of Haitian immigrants, I deeply appreciate the rich contributions that our Asian community and all immigrant communities make to Boston," she expressed.
Mayor Michele Wu, Boston's first Asian American Mayor, also addressed the gathering. She expressed pride in the city's rich cultural diversity, emphasizing that the celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was not only a recognition of that diversity but also an affirmation of the community's strength. She highlighted how each community's voice contributes indispensably to the city's fabric.
The New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA) organized the gathering, advocating for the Lunar New Year to be recognized as an official holiday in Massachusetts.
