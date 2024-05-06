ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2024: Optimizing Aviation Capacity for a Sustainable Future

​

Montréal and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 6 May 2024 – The 2024 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS), held under the theme "Optimizing Aviation Capacity: Strategies for Safe Skies, Sustainable Future," concluded last week after a successful three-day run. The event was generously supported by the Government of the Dominican Republic and hosted by its Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC). GISS 2024 brought together over 900 delegates from 88 Member States, industry leaders, and international organizations to collaborate on critical implementation initiatives.





Collaborative Efforts for Capacity Building:

GISS 2024 served as a platform for forging crucial partnerships and agreements. A total of 19 significant agreements and letters of pledge were signed, solidifying commitments to capacity building and sustainable aviation development. The agreements and pledges focused on areas such as training, expertise sharing, and project implementation.





Ministerial Roundtable: A Shared Vision for the Future:

A high-level Ministerial Roundtable, themed "Building Capacity to Achieve an Effective and Sustainable Air Transportation System for our Future," convened 21 ministers and senior officials. The discussions underscored the importance of balancing aviation's economic and social benefits with environmental responsibility. The roundtable emphasized the need for increased investment in infrastructure, training programmes, and targeted capacity-building initiatives, particularly in developing countries.





Focus on Sustainability and Innovation:

Building on the momentum from the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels, GISS 2024 placed a strong emphasis on sustainability. The event highlighted the crucial role of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and other clean technologies in achieving aviation's environmental goals.





FINVEST Sessions: Catalyzing Sustainable Investments:

Dedicated FINVEST sessions explored innovative financing mechanisms to support aviation infrastructure development and the transition to a greener industry. The proposed ICAO Finvest Hub was also a key topic, highlighting the need for greater partnerships and increased engagement between the aviation industry and financial institutions. These discussions also touched on the crucial role of innovative financing in supporting the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and achieving the long-term aspirational goal (LTAG) of reducing international aviation emissions.





Looking Ahead: 2025 GISS in the United Arab Emirates:

As the curtain closes on GISS 2024, the aviation community eagerly anticipates the next edition of this impactful event. The United Arab Emirates will host GISS 2025, building on their strong commitment to sustainable aviation practices and innovation. Their successful hosting of the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels demonstrates their dedication to advancing the industry's environmental goals.





Quotes:

• Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council: "GISS 2024 has demonstrated the power of collaboration in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing international aviation. We are grateful to the Dominican Republic and IDAC for their exceptional hospitality and commitment to our shared vision for a sustainable future."

• Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO Secretary General: "The agreements and initiatives forged at GISS 2024 will have a lasting impact on the global aviation landscape. We look forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders as we work towards achieving a safe, secure, and sustainable future for air travel."

• Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority: “The United Arab Emirates are honored to be selected as the host country for the 2025 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium. We look forward to welcoming the global aviation community to our country for the next level of GISS and working together to drive the implementation of sustainable practices that will ensure the long-term resilience and inclusive growth of the industry."





GISS 2024 has successfully paved the way for a brighter future for aviation. The collaborative spirit, concrete actions, and innovative financing discussions during the event will undoubtedly contribute to a more sustainable and resilient industry for generations to come.









