First weekend closure set for I-17 pavement work in north Phoenix (May 10-13)

PHOENIX – Drivers who use southbound Interstate 17 in the north Phoenix and Anthem areas should plan for a closure of the freeway this weekend (May 10-13) as a pavement improvement project begins in the area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The I-17 pavement project between State Route 74 and Happy Valley Road will require several closures and weeknight lane restrictions in the coming months.

The first closure is scheduled as follows:

Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13). Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road also will be closed.

The primary detour for this weekend’s closure of southbound I-17: Traffic will travel west on SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 (to access I-17).

ADOT will provide additional information later this week about future closures along either north- or southbound I-17 in areas north of Happy Valley Road.

Crews on the I-17 project will initially remove a top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement before advancing to work to smooth the remaining concrete surface through a process called diamond grinding.

Diamond grinding has been used in recent years on a number of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10, I-17, Loop 101 and Loop 202.

The I-17 pavement work between SR 74 and Happy Valley Road is separate from the I-17 Improvement Project currently underway north of Anthem Way. For more information about that larger project visit improvingI17.com. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit within that project’s work zone is 65 mph.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.