BCO Series adds three new models for even more scalable industrial computing options with Intel 13th Generation Processors

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in ruggedized computing solutions for embedded and edge AI, unveiled its newest line of semi-rugged industrial computers powered by 13th Generation Intel Processors at this year’s Automate at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 6 – 9, 2024.

Premio’s BCO Series is a line of semi-rugged industrial computers designed to be more durable and reliable than traditional computers. Built with industrial grade quality, the series features three form factors offering scalable performance. These cutting-edge industrial computers are designed to meet the demands of industry 4.0 computing applications, providing turnkey reliability, performance, and versatility in even the most challenging industrial environments.

“These additions to our x86 industrial computer portfolio retain the industrial-grade quality from Premio’s core rugged designs but offer even more ruggedized and reliable performance than their predecessors,” said Dustin Seetoo, Premio’s director of product marketing. “Purpose-built for deployments in advanced automation and edge computing applications, the BCO Series offer system integrators, resellers, and OEMs the most competitive Premio solutions for general purpose computing workloads.”

With support from 12th and 13th generation Intel processors, these generational CPUs utilize the latest in Intel’s semiconductor technology, allowing the BCO Series to leverage the unique “Performance” or “Efficiency” cores to allocate workloads without increasing power consumption. With Intel at its core, the BCO Series is poised to meet the demands of edge computing applications, ensuring seamless operation and maximum productivity across industries, including industrial automation, IoT gateways, security/surveillance, and edge AI.

BCO-1000-ADLN Fanless Mini Computers

An ultra-compact fanless mini computer, the BCO-1000-ADLN balances performance, connectivity, and low-power efficiency. Supported by the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake N97 Processor, this solution provides an alternative to an Intel NUC, offering a more industrial and reliable solution for embedded longevity. Despite its compact size, the BCO-1000-ADLN boasts extensive rich I/O for seamless integration with IoT devices and sensors and even wireless connectivity for data low-latency data telemetry.

- 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake N

- DDR5 Memory

- 1x 2.5” SATA Drive

- Supports 2x/3x RJ45 LAN

- Supports 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity

BCO-3000-RPL Small Form Factor Computers

The BCO-3000-RPL is a small form factor industrial computer that enables high-performance edge processing in space-constrained applications. The BCO-3000-RPL offers a balanced architecture, delivering socket-type performance with plentiful IoT connectivity to reliably process real-time workloads. In addition, the BCO-3000-RPL incorporates a HAILO-8 M.2 AI accelerator for real-time AI inferencing capabilities.

- 12th/13th Generation Intel Core

- Expandable M.2 Slots: B-Key & M-Key

- Edge AI Ready with HAILO-8

- Triple Independent Display

- Supports 4G/LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity

- 8 In/8 Out Isolated DIO

BCO-6000-RPL High Performance Industrial Computers

The BCO-6000-RPL is a high-performance industrial edge computer that supports real-time edge AI workloads and IoT consolidation. It maintains a slim, low-profile design while offering rich IoT-centric connectivity and robust PCIe expandability. Through this PCIe expansion, the BCO-6000-RPL can support a dedicated GPU integration for edge AI inferencing or other high-speed expansion add-on cards.

- 12th/13th Generation Intel Core

- PCIe 4.0 Slots for GPU expansion or add-on Cards

- Triple Independent Display

- Supports 4G/LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity

- 8 In/8 Out Isolated DIO

The BCO Series is purpose-built with industrial-grade components to deliver optimized performance and durability for the rugged edge. Each series is engineered with operational reliability to withstand harsh industrial environmental conditions.

• Fanless, Semi-Rugged Design

• Wide Operating Temperature: 0°C–50°C

• Shock and Vibration: 50G/5Grms

• Wide Voltage: 9-36VDC (19-36VDC BCO-3000-RPL/BCO-6000-RPL)

• TPM 2.0

As industries embrace digital transformation and edge computing becomes increasingly pivotal to their success, the need for robust and scalable computing solutions at the edge has never been more pronounced.

“Our embedded designers and engineers are empowered by the inherent demand from industry 4.0 technologies that enable mission-critical computers to deliver unparalleled real-time processing, ruggedized reliability, I/O flexibility, and wireless data telemetry,” Seetoo added. “Designing computers is not new by any means, but what is new is the demand for a significant understanding of the critical considerations that ensure durable, reliable computer performance suited to handle new AI algorithms that enable inference and detection with machine intelligence at incredible speeds.”

The BCO Series re-affirms Premio’s position as a pioneer of industrial computing and remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to thrive. System integrators, resellers, and OEMs can integrate the BCO Series for a faster time to market, enabling them to optimize their infrastructure without exceeding budgetary constraints. The BCO-1000-ADLN, BCO-3000-RPL, and BCO6000-RPL will be made available at the end of May (Q2 2024), with the BCO-1000-ADLN-3LAN model available in Q3 of 2024.

To learn more about Premio’s BCO Series of industrial computers, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

