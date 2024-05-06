SF AQUARIUM HOSTS MOONWALKER ASTRONAUT CHARLES DUKE

Astronaut Charles Duke signs the lunar landscape where the Apollo 16 landed at the Steve Jurvetson Space Museum in Los Altos Charles & Dorothy Duke in the Aquarium tunnels

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 3, 2024, Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay hosted legendary Apollo 16 American Astronaut Brigadier General USAF (retd.) Charles Duke and his wife Dorothy along with 59 CEOs and executives from the Berkeley Innovation Forum Dr. Solomon Darwin. President & CEO of the Aquarium and Bay Ecotarium Dr. George Jacob, welcomed the guests and hared his vision for the historic legacy transformation of the 29 year old facility into the world’s first living climate literacy museum. He also shared the growing ecosystem of similar facilities being planned in other parts of the world. “Ocean offers a similar voyage of discovery akin to space exploration. Discover of a piece of earth inside a moon rock that I brought back to earth from the lunar scape, gives insights into the complexity of the universe we live in”, remarked Astronaut Duke.

Consul General of India Dr. Srikar Reddy delivered the Key Note and released a book co-authored by Dr. Solomon Darwin and Ram Kumar, Secretary Meghalaya. The event was the conclusion of a three day protracted discussion and demonstration on exponential technologies held at the NASA-Ames Research Center in Moffett Field on a wide range of topics from AI to flying cars to space robots and autonomous navigation systems with an over-arching frame of sustainability, scalability and connectivity. Eclectic Moonshot ideas traversed a spectrum of innovations from laser-based data transmission to quantum computing to validating the Gestalt mindset. Stellar speakers facilitated by Dr. Solomon Darwin included Justina Gallegos, Dy. Director White House on Sustainability/ Policy, Andrew Zolli, Chief Impact Officer at Planet, Dr. Henry Chesbrough, Director UC Berkeley Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation, Dr. Nadia Carlsten, Vice President Sandbox, John Roese, President and Global CTO Dell Technologies, Dr. Rupak Biswas, Director Exploration Technology NASA, and Steve Jurvetson, Co-Founder Future Ventures and Space Museum in the Silicon Valley, among others.

Caption: Astronaut Charles Duke signs the lunar landscape where the Apollo 16 landed at the Steve Jurvetson Space Museum in Los Altos

Caption: Dr. George Jacob with Astronaut Charles Duke and his signed book Moonwalker

