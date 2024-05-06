Estancia High's Woodworking Class Learns Real-world Applications with Premier Garage & Tailored Closet of Orange County
Students Take Woodworking Skills Beyond the Classroom to Understand What a Career in Woodworking Could Look LikeLAKE FOREST, CA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Lake Forest, CA, April 14, 2024] – Estancia High School's woodworking class embarked on an exciting educational journey as they visited Premier Garage & Tailored Closet of Orange County to explore the practical applications of woodworking in professional careers. The visit, orchestrated by the Poehlman family and Estancia High School's woodworking teacher, aimed to enlighten students about the rewarding prospects of pursuing the trades and business ownership.
Led by Eric Poehlman, the General Manager at Premier Garage & Tailored Closet, the students delved into the intricacies of woodworking within the context of cabinet installation. Poehlman generously shared his expertise, demonstrating basic woodworking techniques and illustrating how these skills translate into real-world projects that delight customers.
"The youth are our future, and these students represent the potential employees of tomorrow," expressed Chris Poehlman, founder and CEO. "We are passionate about showcasing to students the gratification that comes with choosing a career where one can skillfully craft and build products that resonate with customers."
Through hands-on experience and expert guidance, the students gained invaluable insights into the craftsmanship and attention to detail required in woodworking professions. Witnessing the seamless integration of creativity and practicality, they discovered the immense satisfaction inherent in bringing ideas to life through woodwork.
Estancia High School's woodworking class expressed gratitude for the opportunity to immerse themselves in a professional environment, affirming their aspirations and igniting a newfound passion for woodworking as a viable career path.
The collaborative effort between Estancia High School and Premier Garage & Tailored Closet of Orange County exemplifies a commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled craftsmen and women. By bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, such initiatives pave the way for students to envision bright and fulfilling futures in woodworking and related fields.
About Premier Garage & Tailored Closet of Orange County:
Premier Garage & Tailored Closet of Orange County is the premier provider of custom storage solutions, renowned for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. With a focus on innovation and creativity, Premier Garage & Tailored Closet offers a wide range of products designed to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of residential and commercial spaces.
