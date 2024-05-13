California Closets Sponsors North Carolina Azalea Festival's Patrons' Party Gala
Celebrating Culture At Azalea Festival FinaleWILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets Sponsors North Carolina Azalea Festival's Patrons' Party Gala California Closets proudly sponsored the Patrons' Party Gala, the grand finale for sponsors of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. The black-tie event, held at the prestigious Azalea Festival, was a night of celebration, filled with exquisite food displays and dancing to the sounds of the hottest national party bands.
The Azalea Festival, with its roots dating back to 1934, has been a cornerstone of Wilmington's culture and heritage. Dr. Houston Moore's vision to transform Greenfield Lake into a beautiful landscaped park led to the inception of the festival, which has since become an annual tradition, drawing thousands of spectators each year. At the heart of the North Carolina Azalea Festival lies a commitment to foster national recognition for North Carolina and the Wilmington area as a premier showcase for art, gardens, history, and culture.
Graziella Marengi, Co-Franchise Owner of California Closets, expressed her delight at sponsoring such a prestigious event, stating, "We are honored to support the North Carolina Azalea Festival and be part of an event that celebrates the rich history and vibrant culture of Wilmington. It was truly a night to remember, and we are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community."
California Closets designers, including Patti VandeVliet, Hope Brown, Lindsey Lee, Alisha Chapman, Karole Freeman, Ariel Chenworth, and Jenalyn Mangosing, attended the Patrons' Party Gala, adding to the glamour of the evening.
"As a member of the Wilmington community, California Closets is honored to contribute to events like the North Carolina Azalea Festival's Patrons' Party Gala,” continued Graziella. “While our name may suggest closets, our dedication extends far beyond; we're committed to transforming every aspect of our clients' homes. Being part of such a vibrant community allows us to showcase our passion for personalized home organization solutions, and we're thrilled to bring our expertise to Wilmington, as well as Myrtle Beach which our Wilmington designers also serve."
To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/.
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
South Carolina:
The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
About California Closets
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people make their homes more beautiful and functional. Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With expert teams serving the markets of Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Richmond, and Virginia Beach; they strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
Graziella Marengi
California Closets
+1 919-785-1115
gmarengi@calclosets.com