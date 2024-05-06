Gestore di telefonia mobile italiano Elimobile è il nuovo gestore di telefonia mobile italiano lanciato a maggio 2022 che vuole unire telefonia, influencer marketing, criptovaluta e metaverso. EliMobile vuole unire telefonia, influencer marketing, criptovaluta e metaverso. Meet your idols Have fun and learn. elimobile is the first social mobile operator, which combines the world of telecommunications with the social one. In addition to a mobile offer that is distinctive in price, gigabytes, quality and speed, elimobile give Meet your idols Have fun and learn. elimobile is the first social mobile operator, which combines the world of telecommunications with the social one. In addition to a mobile offer that is distinctive in price, gigabytes, quality and speed, elimobile give

Elimobile: new corporate management and sale negotiations underway

MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A NEW HORIZON AHEAD OF US IN TELECOMMUNICATION

The virtual operator Elimobile is going through a transition phase which will lead to new corporate management, after which in recent months the operator controlled by the Soriano Group passed under the management of the specially established company Aziende Riunite Telefonia ed Intrattamento (ARTI) , while negotiations are now underway for the sale of the shareholding in this company.

Elimobile also announced the ongoing transition period with a post published on April 23, 2024 on its Instagram page . Here is the text:

Important Announcement!

"Dear customers,

We are announcing that we are going through a period of transition towards new management here at ELIMOBILE. This change is our commitment to an even better service for you!

We are committed to an unparalleled experience as we work to bring innovation and improvements to all of our services.

Thank you for your continued support and trust. We are excited to share this journey with you!

Your ELIMOBILE team"

Please note that Elimobile , an ESP-type virtual mobile operator (MVNO), active on the WINDTRE network up to 4G, 4G+ and 4.5G , which makes an offer available to its customers as a social mobile operator , combining telephony services with the proposal of entertainment, training and exclusive products , reserved for subscribers, was launched on 16 May 2022 by the company Elite Mobile , an Italian telephone company that was founded by Mario Colabufo and Gianluca Vacchi, as the main investor.

As already mentioned, in April 2023 the Soriano Group announced the purchase of shares of Elite Mobile through the investment vehicle established in Italy, Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia . In particular, the transaction saw the Soriano Group enter the shareholding structure with 25% through STT (Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia), while 75% remained with Gianluca Vacchi's Cofiva Holding.

These corporate changes then led to the appointment, from April 2023, of the new CEO of Elimobile, namely Gianpiero Allegri , engineer, entrepreneur and manager, who was assigned the task of relaunching the company which, based on the 2022 budget emerged in recent months, he had accumulated several debts.

In an interview with MondoMobileWeb in September 2023 , Gianpiero Allegri commented on the results of the previous management and illustrated Elimobile's relaunch plan , which would also include new offers and services.

The recovery plan was implemented between April 2023 and January 2024, also overcoming several initially unforeseen difficulties.

In the meantime, Elimobile's mobile phone offers are still available starting from 4.99 euros per month, unchanged for some time now.

What has happened in recent months and negotiations for the sale of Elimobile

In recent days MondoMobileWeb has been in contact with interested parties to obtain more information on the corporate status of Elimobile.

In particular, from the information collected, the recovery plan implemented by Elimobile envisaged, in September 2023, the establishment of the newco ARTI Srl ( Aziende Riunite Telefonia ed Intrattamento Srl ) , initially 60% controlled by STT ( Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia Srl ) , while the remaining 40% of the share capital belonged to Gianpiero Allegri.

Subsequently, the new ARTI company acquired the ministerial licenses of Elite Mobile as a mobile and also fixed operator : in fact, on 27 July 2023 Elite Mobile obtained the general authorization for telephone service from the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (MIMIT). accessible to the public , preparatory to also becoming a fixed network operator as well as an MVNO in the mobile network.

In the meantime, between December 2023 and January 2024 ARTI finalized an improvement contract with WINDTRE for access to the mobile network for Elimobile.

Finally, in March 2024 ARTI acquired all active assets from Elite Mobile (brand, customer portfolio , tools, systems, contracts, etc.), while the old Elite Mobile company changed its name to EMB Srl and was put into liquidation , maintaining debts and also credits (in particular VAT credit and tax credits) with a positive accounting balance.

Therefore, now the virtual operator Elimobile is no longer controlled by Elite Mobile , but by the new company Aziende Riunite Telefonia ed Intrattamento.

Meanwhile, again in the last month of March 2024 , the Soriano Group (with the company Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia , STT) acquired Gianpiero Allegri's share in ARTI, rising to 97%.

Despite this, according to information collected by MondoMobileWeb , the Soriano Group is currently in the process of negotiating the sale of the entire share package of ARTI (which maintains the operational name of Elite Mobile ). The ongoing negotiations are still at a preliminary stage.

In any case, the development plan for the relaunch of Elimobile involves 5 technical investment projects and 3 commercial investment projects , but at this point the business plan that brings them together will be defined in relation to the investor who will join the shareholding structure.

Therefore, in the coming months there could be further news on the management of the virtual operator Elimobile , with a possible new transition to a new investor.

WHO IS ELIMOBILE TODAY UNDER SORIANO?

Elimobile is an Italian mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers a unique blend of telecommunications, social relationships, and entertainment. Let me break it down for you:

1. Mobile Services: Elimobile provides mobile SIM plans with competitive pricing and generous data allowances. Here are some of their plans:

- Entry Plan: €4.99/month with 30 GB of data and unlimited minutes¹.

- Easy Plan: €6.99/month with 60 GB of data and unlimited minutes¹.

- Lite Plan: €9.99/month with 120 GB of data and unlimited minutes¹.

2. Elisium Entertainment Portal: Elimobile goes beyond traditional mobile services by giving its customers access to the Elisium entertainment and training portal. Elisium offers engaging and exclusive content, allowing users to connect with their favorite idols, artists, and characters. Whether it's music, videos, or other forms of entertainment.

3. Exclusive Services:

- Elimobile App: Manage your account, check fuel consumption, recharge, and switch plans—all in one click. Plus, access exclusive Elisium content through the app¹.

- Concierge: Fulfill your wishes with personalized services.

- Elivision: Elisium content on your TV

- Simple Activation: Quick and queue-free activation process.

- Coverage: Elimobile boasts 99.7% coverage across the population.

- Support: Quick assistance, as easy as hitting the "like" button¹.

