Manchin, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Protect And Serve Act

May 06, 2024

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the bipartisan Protect and Serve Act to support law enforcement officers in West Virginia and across the country. The legislation would make it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, bodily injury to a law enforcement officer.

“Our brave law enforcement officers in West Virginia and across the country risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe, and we have a responsibility in Congress to do everything we can to protect them on the job,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Protect and Serve Act to ensure individuals who commit or attempt to commit violence against these heroes are held accountable through harsher federal penalties. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense legislation and I will do everything I can to see it across the finish line and signed into law.”

The Protect and Serve Act would make it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders are subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years. An offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

The Protect and Serve Act has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Sergeant Benevolent Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Narcotic Officers' Associations' Coalition, and the National Association of Police Organization.