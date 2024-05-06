Dr. Meredith Brower, LA's Top Fertility Specialist, Joins Reproductive Partners Medical Group
Her expertise and dedication to compassionate care perfectly align with our mission. With Dr. Brower on board, we're poised to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our patients.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reproductive Partners Medical Group, located in Beverly Hills, California proudly introduces Dr. Meredith Brower, M.D., an esteemed fertility specialist, to our distinguished team. Dr. Brower brings with her a wealth of expertise in IVF, fertility preservation, and patient-centric care, enhancing our commitment to excellence in reproductive medicine.
— Christina Westbrook, Chief Operating Officer
A graduate of the USC Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Brower's professional journey includes a prestigious OB/GYN residency and REI fellowship at UCLA, solidifying her proficiency in women's healthcare. Board-certified in Obstetrics/Gynecology Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Dr. Brower specializes in infertility treatment and recurrent pregnancy loss. Her personalized approach integrates IVF, IUI, and Egg Freezing, empowering patients to fulfill their dreams of parenthood.
Dr. Brower's holistic care philosophy, recognized among LA's Top Fertility Specialists, combines cutting-edge science with compassionate attention. She collaborates with experts across disciplines, ensuring personalized support for each patient's unique journey. An active member of ACOG and ASRM, Dr. Brower remains at the forefront of her field, offering patients the latest and most effective treatments available.
Apart from her professional achievements, Dr. Brower prioritizes spending quality time with her husband, Patrick, and their two children, Ned, and Claire. She also enjoys her passions for dogs, skiing, and beachside reading.
Reproductive Partners Medical Group offers services to residents of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, La Canada Flintridge, Calabasas, Malibu, Westlake Village, Pasadena, San Marino, Los Angeles, Arcadia, South Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Rolling Hills, and Rolling Hills Estates.
About Reproductive Partners Medical Group
Reproductive Partners Medical Group, “RPMG”, has been nationally and internationally recognized as a pioneer and innovator in the field of infertility treatment for well over 30 years. The opportunity to teach and conduct research are significant functions of the practice. Reproductive Partners Medical Group continuously searches for important new developments within the fertility community to ensure that each patient’s personalized fertility treatment plan is a result of the most recent advancements in infertility research. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, the company upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. It has centers in Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, Westminster, and Irvine.
