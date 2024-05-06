US Supercharge Partners with Abae Hotel to Launch Cutting-Edge E-Station in South Beach
US Supercharge, is proud to announce the opening of its latest e-station at Abae Hotel, nestled at 1215 West Avenue in the vibrant heart of South Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Supercharge, a pioneering force in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, is proud to announce the opening of its latest e-station at Abae Hotel, nestled at 1215 West Avenue in the vibrant heart of South Beach. This strategic collaboration marks a significant advancement in sustainable hospitality infrastructure and reinforces US Supercharge's commitment to fostering green initiatives nationwide.
— CY Caine
Abae Hotel, designed with the discerning traveler in mind, embodies sophistication and modernity, offering meticulously curated interiors brimming with the latest technological amenities and luxurious features. As part of the Eskape Collection, known for setting trends in the hotel and apartment sector, Abae Hotel prioritizes guest satisfaction and aims to provide an unparalleled experience in effortless living.
US Supercharge was chosen as the exclusive supplier for the e-station at Abae Hotel due to its unparalleled dedication and expertise in the EV charging space. Renowned for its specialized team and unwavering commitment to advancing green technology, US Supercharge is dedicated to revolutionizing America's charging infrastructure.
"We are thrilled to partner with Abae Hotel to introduce our state-of-the-art e-station to South Beach," said CY Caine, VP Business Development at US Supercharge. "Our mission is to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower hosts and charge point operators with reliable, efficient, and sustainable charging options. With our advanced software, robust systems, and premium hardware, we are poised to elevate the EV charging experience for site owners, charge point operators and EV drivers."
Whether US Supercharge covers the entire cost and operation of the site or site owners opt to purchase equipment and join the US Supercharge network, the company ensures seamless integration and top-tier service. By offering superior solutions and distancing itself from subpar services and slow chargers prevalent in the market, US Supercharge is driving the transition towards a greener, more sustainable future.
For more information about US Supercharge and its innovative EV charging solutions, visit www.USsupercharge.com.
### About US Supercharge:
US Supercharge is a leading provider of cutting-edge EV charging solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing America's charging infrastructure. With a specialized team and a commitment to green technology, US Supercharge offers comprehensive services to enhance the EV charging experience for hosts and charge point operators nationwide.
### About Abae Hotel:
Abae Hotel, part of the Eskape Collection, is a premier destination in South Beach, offering smartly designed interiors, luxurious amenities, and a commitment to effortless living for every guest. Located at 1215 West Avenue, Abae Hotel sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in hospitality.
