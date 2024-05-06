Amalfi Jets Announces New Jet Card Deposit Bonus Deal for May

Amalfi One Jet Card A Gulfstream GV getting ready for a recent Amalfi flight.

The private jet charter broker is rolling out this latest deal to incentivize summer travel ahead of one of the busiest seasons of the year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a leading global private jet charter and jet card provider, has announced a new deposit bonus deal on its Amalfi One Jet Card. Clients who deposit a minimum of USD 500,000 into their account will receive a 15% bonus.

This offer is available to all existing jet card holders with active accounts and to new members interested in joining the program.

“We're thrilled to introduce this generous offer to our current cardholders and valued clients,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “The summer travel season is one of the busiest times in private aviation, therefore we wanted to offer our trusted Clients the ability to make their funds go further. We're committed to promoting summer travel and enhancing the value we provide to our clientele.”

Throughout May 2024, Amalfi Jets is incentivizing deposits of USD 500,000 or more with a 15% bonus, ensuring abundant flight credit for clients. Those who take advantage of this offer and meet the minimum deposit requirement will receive at least USD 75,000 in flight credit.

“Our clients' satisfaction is always our top priority, and we continuously strive to offer competitive pricing and unmatched value,” Jones said. “We deeply appreciate the trust and loyalty of our Amalfi One Jet Card holders and remain committed to rewarding them with special deals such as this, while encouraging new and existing clients to join the program.”

With the launch of its largest promotion to date, Amalfi Jets is poised to capitalize on the upcoming summer season and further solidify its position in the market. The Amalfi One Jet Card requires only a minimum deposit of $50,000 USD to join. Funds never expire and there’s no time to use funds.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

