Laredo Sector Border Patrol kicks off its centennial celebration

LAREDO, Texas – The U.S. Border Patrol commemorated its 100-year history with a media availability at Laredo Sector Border Patrol Headquarters.

This year marks the U.S. Border Patrol’s Centennial celebration, of Honor First, the accomplishments of the men and women representing and supporting our organization in the past, present, and future. Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed dignitaries, invited guests, CBP-Laredo Sector Command Staff, and support personnel. 

CBP Public Affairs Officer, Sara Melendez introduced the centennial, keynote speaker, Acting Laredo Sector Chief, Jesse Munoz who spoke on the meaning of the Border Patrol’s 100-year legacy. Chief Munoz stated that the Border Patrol’s highest duty not only is securing our borders from drugs and other threats but also showing compassion and dignifying those crossing our borders. He also spoke of and contrasted the sporadic nature of border protection at the beginning of the 20th century and the heightened nature of border protection today.

From facilitating desegregation in the 1960s to deploying agents in Iraq, the U.S. Border Patrol has an illustrious, centennial legacy and will continue to serve as America’s first line of defense.

