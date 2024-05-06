Franklin Driver Services Center Reopening After Remodel

Submit Release
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Franklin Driver Services Center, located at 3830 Carothers Parkway, which closed for a planned remodel in November, will reopen to the public on Monday, May, 13. 

The newly refurbished full-service center has fresh paint, updated flooring, more parking and additional counter space to serve Tennesseans. Driver license and identification card issuance, REAL IDs, vision, knowledge, and skills testing, motor vehicle records, handgun permit applications, voter registration and organ/tissue donor registration are offered during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

