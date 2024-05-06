Introducing: AUTHOR FEST at Wise Wonder Park Slope! During the month of May, Wise Wonder will host various author readings at our Park Slope learning studio!

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Wonder Enrichment Presents Author Fest 2024 A Celebration of Community and Children’s LiteracyWise Wonder Enrichment, an early Childhood Literacy Studio, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Park Slope Author Fest: an enchanting month-long celebration of literacy, imagination, and the joy of reading.Throughout the entire month of May, the Wise Wonder studio (58 Garfield Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11215) will host children’s book authors for special storytime & craft events for ages 14 months to 6 years old. Beloved local businesses are partnering for the event to offer families special deals, discounts, activities, & gifts including:● Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store● Root Hill Cafe● Artist & Craftsman Supply● Buttermilk Bakeshop● Private Picassos● The Commissioner● Grounded Cafe● Imlee KitchenThis Park Slope Children's Book Festival is a testament to Wise Wonder Enrichment's commitment to fostering a love for literature and a wonder of words. With a dynamic lineup of authors, interactive activities, and, of course, an extensive selection of captivating children's books, this festival promises to be a unique opportunity for our littlest readers."We are so excited to kick-off this event,” said Ellie Milewski, Community Outreach Director at Wise Wonder Enrichment. "From the moment we opened our Park Slope studio we knew this was a special community and the perfect place to launch Author Fest. Getting to meet actual authors and feel the joy and community that reading can create is so inspirational for young learners. We hope this festival can bring the entire community together to celebrate literacy. These experiences can really set children on the path to become life-long learners.”The Park Slope Children's Book Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for families in the community and beyond. Admission for events ranges from free to $10. Don't miss this opportunity to spark your child's imagination and embark on a literary adventure at Wise Wonder Enrichment.For more information about Wise Wonder’s Author Fest, including the full schedule of events and featured authors, please visit the Author Fest landing page or contact ellie@wisewonder.com.About Wise Wonder Enrichment:At Wise Wonder Enrichment we believe in the wonder of words and the importance of fostering a joy of reading in our little ones. Offering literacy classes for ages 3 months to 10 years, Wise Wonder's cozy learning environment, small class sizes, and custom curriculum creates a one-of-a-kind educational experience.