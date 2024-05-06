Nurses Make the Difference for People With Developmental Disabili...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,Today is Nurse’s Day and the start of National Nurse’s Week. When I heard that this year’s theme for Nurse’s Week was “Nurses Make the Difference,” I couldn’t help but think how true that is for nurses who support people with developmental disabilities and the unique care that they are trained to provide. Whether it is one of the more than 1,000 nurses OPWDD employs directly statewide, which includes Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, Infection Control Nurses, Community Mental Health Nurses, Nurse Administrators and temporary or part-time nursing staff, or one of the many more employed by our nonprofit providers and private healthcare practices, the role of the nurse is crucial. Because of these skilled professionals, people with developmental disabilities get the quality health care they need, which is the foundation for living a rich and fulfilling life.

As I have traveled the state over the last few years, I’ve had the chance to meet many nurses. Their passion for their work and dedication to the people they support have been evident.

If you see a Nurse today, please wish them a Happy Nurses Day and thank them for making a difference. To all the nurses out there, thank you for all you do to help everyone you care for. Your work is so vital to all of us.

Sincerely,

Kerri Neifeld, Commissioner