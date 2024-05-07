Reimagine Laundry: Introducing The Laundry Lab Bottle

Just fill, stack & go! The 3-in-1 solution for carrying your items to the laundromat. Lighweight & Portable, The Laundry Lab Bottle eliminates the need to carry heavy bottles to the laundromat. A modern way to carry everything you need for your trip to the laundromat. Whether an apartment dweller, college student or anyone on-the-go using shared laundry amenities, The Laundry Lab Bottle is the ideal companion on laundry day.

Make laundry day lighter

We believe that laundry shouldn't be a chore – it should be an experience and we are here to improve it. It is time to simplify the processes in our life.” — Nicole Marie Orlando, Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where consumers seek convenience, The Laundry Lab is proud to unveil the latest innovation within the laundry industry: The Laundry Lab Bottle. This product addresses a challenge laundromat-goers face worldwide and changes how we approach the age-old chore of laundry.

The Laundry Lab Bottle brings a new level of convenience with a sleek 3-compartment design to hold 3 essentials in one organized and stackable solution. It is designed to store coins, liquids, beads, pods, or dryer sheets without the hassle of carrying multiple, large detergent bottles to the laundromat or laundry room. For anyone that lives in a home, apartment, or college dorm without an in-unit washer/dryer, The Laundry Lab Bottle is your companion for a lighter laundry day. Moreover, it is also suitable for those on-the-go such as truckers, vacationers, or campers.

The concept stemmed from the Founder's own experience living in a walkup apartment without in-unit machines. “We are laundromat-goers ourselves, so if anyone knows about these pain points, it is us! No one should be carrying a 64-load detergent bottle to the laundromat, it just doesn’t make sense”, says Nicole Marie Orlando, Founder & CEO of The Laundry Lab.

The Laundry Lab Bottle is lightweight, portable, and reusable. It has an easy-carry handle, holds up to 12 loads of liquids, has measurement markings for easy pouring and is leakproof. In addition to its practical use, it also represents a forward-thinking and modern approach to laundry. "We believe that laundry shouldn't be a chore – it should be an experience and we are here to improve it,” says Nicole. "It is time to simplify the processes in our life”.

With a commitment to bring efficiency to households globally, The Laundry Lab serves as a reminder that innovation doesn’t have to be complicated. "We are really excited to keep growing our community and our goal is to become the “go-to” brand for laundry solutions. We have a lot in store and are confident that our assortment will have an everlasting impact on the industry. The future of laundry has never looked brighter… or lighter”.

