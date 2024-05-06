Post Session Report :: Monday, May 6, 2024

SB 973, PN 1515 (Pennycuick) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to afford the same rights, benefits, recognition, and privileges that are provided to veterans of the United States armed forces to any Pennsylvania resident who is a naturalized citizen of the United States and a veteran of the Korean Armed Forces who served on active duty during the Vietnam War. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1132, PN 1470 (Brown) – The bill amends the First-Class Township Code to allow townships to appropriate more than 50% of the authorized half mill property tax for EMS towards personnel, by resolution.

Amendment A04289 (Farry) – This amendment allows a first-class township to waive via resolution the 50% cap on local taxes that can be used for salaries and benefits to fire services as well as EMS services.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1133, PN 1471 (Brown) – The bill amends the Second-Class Township Code to allow townships to appropriate more than 50% of the authorized half mill property tax for EMS towards personnel, by resolution.

Amendment A04236 (Farry) – This amendment allows a second-class township to waive via resolution the 50% cap on local taxes that can be used for salaries and benefits to fire services as well as EMS services.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1134, PN 1472 (Brown) – The bill amends the Borough Code to allow boroughs to appropriate more than 50% of the authorized half mill property tax for EMS towards personnel, by resolution.

Amendment A04288 (Farry) – This amendment allows a borough to waive via resolution the 50% cap on local taxes that can be used for salaries and benefits to fire services as well as EMS services.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1139, PN 1473 (Mastriano) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to require that notice of a deceased serviceperson is provided to the appropriate county director of veterans’ affairs. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

Elizabeth Bolton Penna, Pennsylvania Parole Board (Reappointment)