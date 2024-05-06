Vidhya Prabhakaran Named San Francisco Partner-in-Charge at Davis Wright Tremaine

MAY 6, 2024 – Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has appointed Vidhya Prabhakaran, a highly regarded energy attorney and immediate past president of the Bar Association of San Francisco, to the position of San Francisco partner-in-charge.

"Vid's vision, heart, and leadership are well known across the San Francisco legal community and have contributed to the success of our firm in countless ways," said Pete Johnson, acting firmwide managing partner at Davis Wright. "He's a standard-bearer for our culture of excellence and inclusion. With his entrepreneurial spirit and vast network of connections, he is exceptionally well-equipped to advance Davis Wright's goals for purpose-driven growth in San Francisco. I am delighted to have his close partnership in executing our strategic plan."

Prabhakaran was most recently co-chair of the firm's energy practice, which he helped build into a recognized national leader. With unmatched expertise advocating before a critical regulatory body—the California Public Utilities Commission—Prabhakaran has been at the forefront of helping innovative clients understand and successfully navigate the transition to a more sustainable energy economy.

He is also well known for his long record of public service and commitment to social impact. Through constant mentoring and networking, Prabhakaran has helped sustain pipeline programs, boosted the ranks of diverse judges, and established pro bono partnerships with leading clients. His extensive list of honors includes the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association's "Best Under 40" award, South Asian Bar Association of Northern California's Mentorship Award, the Minority Bar Coalition's Unity Award, and the Pro Bono Leadership Award from Legal Services for Children.

He has also held a number of leadership positions within the Bar Association of San Francisco, including serving as president last year, during which time he championed equal access to justice and was an outspoken protector of the San Francisco judiciary as they faced attacks in the public and by government officials.

"The role of partner-in-charge at Davis Wright means being a keeper and ambassador of a distinct firm culture, one that grew from the seeds of our founder, John Davis, and has allowed me to personally thrive on this platform," said Prabhakaran. "It has a number of important elements: delivering exceptional work; immersing ourselves in our client needs; considering all perspectives as we seek out diversity to make our work and teams stronger; and operating with transparency as we do what’s right for our clients, people, and communities. We also have some fun and live our non-work lives along the way. I'm honored and grateful to uphold this culture as we continue grow the firm."

