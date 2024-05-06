Holabird Western Americana Collections will hold a timed online-only auction this coming weekend, May 11th and 12th

Wells Fargo & Co. Express wax seal hand stamp from 1885, brass with a wood handle, 4 inches long, accompanied by an antique wrought iron carousel-style stamp holder (est. $400-$1,000).

Group of two original Far Eastern pieces plus a print, formerly the property of Bell Northrop, an art professor at Columbia University who was a victim of McCarthyism (est. $400-$2,000).

Sculpture made from the polished roots of a Chinese boxwood tree that had grown around a rock, with a carved eagle (or falcon), 17 inches by 15 inches by 26 inches (est. $400-$600).

Bottles will be led by a purple embossed Goldfield Bottling Company bottle. G.B.C. operated from 1904-1915, selling to saloons, stores and the public. The bottle should bring $400-$600.