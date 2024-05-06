STEVE KEMBLE SELECTED AS TOP FASHION AND LIFESTYLE EXPERT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
STEVE KEMBLE HONORED MEMBER OF THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP PROFESSIONALS (IAOTP) WILL BE HONORED AT THEIR AWARDS GALA IN NASHVILLE THIS DECEMBERNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Kemble is the Principal at Steve Kemble Event Design. He was just recently selected as Top Fashion and Lifestyle Expert of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Steve Kemble for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Steve is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
With over four decades of professional experience, Mr. Kemble has certainly proven himself an expert in the Fashion and Lifestyle industry. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he has earned the title "America's Sassiest Lifestyle Guru". Steve Kemble Event Design is a high-end boutique agency, that specializes in planning of various events/ parties, non-profit events, fundraisers, festivals, corporate meetings, and weddings. Steve's influence extends beyond the event planning sphere, as he is also a favorite television lifestyle expert, MC, and Red Carpet personality.
Steve Kemble's areas of expertise that he provides for his clients include but are not limited to Trust, Customer Service, Passion, Energy, Expert Advice, Timeless Design, Creativity, Floral Design, Lighting, 3-D Mapping, Fireworks, Retail Activations, Trade, Show, Design, Fashion Show Design, Pop-Up Design, Linen, Food and Beverage Expertise, Event Rentals, General, Session Stage Design, Virtual Meetings, Logistical, Support, Bridal Styling, Furniture Rentals and Entertainment.
Before embarking on his career path, Steve Kemble earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication from Texas State University.
Throughout his illustrious career, Steve Kemble has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for his selection as Top Fashion and Lifestyle Expert of the Year. Mr. Kemble has received over thirty honors in the event and meeting industries, including induction into the distinguished Event Industry Hall of Fame and the coveted Special Event GALA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Recently featured in The New York Times, Steve is highly regarded in the industry, having been recognized as one of the "Top 10 in the World" by Departures Magazine. His impressive client list includes but is not limited to: President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, the Dallas Cowboys, Oprah Winfrey, and other notable figures from the Forbes list. Steve has graced a variety of television shows, including "Extreme Makeover: Wedding Edition," CBS's "Early Show," "Good Morning America," and "The Today Show" . His innovative concepts, dynamic approach, and charismatic demeanor are captivating from the moment he discusses anything from American Idol fashion to hosting a spectacular event in the comfort of a client's home.
Mr. Kemble has successfully grown his brand over the past decade by leveraging various media platforms and hosting events. His charismatic and captivating personality has made him a prominent figure in the world of Emceeing, earning him appearances on popular shows like E's "Oscar's Red Carpet" and NBC's "Golden Globes' Red Carpet," as well as "Whose Wedding Is It Anyway," "Platinum Weddings," "Real Housewives of Dallas," "The Donny Deutsch Show", "The Melissa Rivers Show," and many others.
Aside from his successful career Mr. Kemble is also active in his community. He formed the ILEA Dallas Chapter and served as its president for two years before becoming the ILEA International President. He was also the President of the Dallas Meeting Professionals International Chapter and was awarded the MPI International Planner of the Year award. Mr. Kemble is an active member with the National Association of Catering and Events, and was a founding member of the SEARCH Foundation which he later served as chairman of the organization.
Looking back, Steve Kemble attributes his success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
