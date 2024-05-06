Author Michael DeBellis Jr. Publishes a Book for children with physical or developmental challenges
Children can Thrive With There DisabilitiesEAST AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael DeBellis Jr., currently a self-published author has addressed the void in the children’s book market serving children who need to use a wheelchair for mobility. These kids have the same dreams and aspirations as kids without physical limitations and it has been brought to life with his book entitled “Charlie and the Cardboard Box”.
Charlie is a little boy with a vivid imagination who embarks on a fabulous journey. His Mom & Dad just bought a new refrigerator, and he has his eye on the big box that it came in. He promptly asks, “can I have that box? I want to build a spaceship or something.”
Oh boy! Now that Charlie has the box his creative juices start flowing…first he imagines he is a race car driver, then an astronaut, then a bobsled driver, then an underwater deep-sea diver and so on… There are many more adventures to look forward to in the book.
This book illustrates how even a boy with limitations physically can put himself into many exciting situations and feel what able body people can do.
Mike, the author has been a longtime advocate for the physically and mentally challenged. He has been involved in numerous support groups, coached Challenger Baseball, assisted with Special Olympics events, and currently serves the developmentally challenged community through a private agency. Mike’s main inspiration for writing Charlie and the Cardboard Box has come from his eldest son, who is himself developmentally challenged as well as his work with the many youth and young adults who need to use a wheelchair for mobility.
Over the years, Mike has seen relatively few works that seem to adequately address the power of imagination and its role in helping to build and strengthen a disabled child’s sense of self-worth.
Mike feels that EVERY child has dreams and he hopes that Charlie and the Cardboard Box will be but the first of many books that can inspire and empower these kids with a disability with feelings of importance, acceptance, and creativity…bringing them to a place where they say: I am “Handi-Capable.”
Guess what! He’s already working on a second book called “Charlie makes a Friend” It’s about a family of color that moves in next door, and they have a little boy the same age as Charlie and how they become fast friends.
Please check the book out at kidsovercomedisabilitesbooks.com
Michael DeBellis Jr.
